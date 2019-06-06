News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
African Champions League final to be replayed after VAR causes abandonment

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 11:45 AM

The abandoned second leg of the CAF Champions League final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca is to be replayed at a neutral venue after this month's Africa Cup of Nations.

Tunisian club Esperance were awarded the trophy after the match could not be completed due to a fault with the Video Assistant Referee system but they have now been ordered to return the trophy and medals.

African football's governing body confirmed the ruling on Wednesday following FIFA's executive committee meeting in Paris.

Holders Esperance were leading 1-0 in the second leg of the final of Africa's premier club competition and 2-1 in the tie when the match was stopped an hour into the game in Tunis.

The VAR system was not working to be able to check on an equalising goal which had been disallowed and, following a delay of some 90 minutes as club and CAF officials tried to resolve the issue, the Gambian referee awarded the game to the hosts.

On Wednesday it was confirmed via the competition's Twitter account: "CAF decides to re-match Esperance and Wydad in African Champions League final on neutral ground after African (Cup of) nations and (calls) on Esperance to return the cup and medals."

Speaking to reporters following the FIFA meeting in Paris, CAF presidential advisor Hedi Hamel said: "The playing and security conditions were not met during the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, preventing the match from reaching its conclusion.

"As a result, the match will have to be replayed at a ground outside of Tunisia... (and) Esperance will have to the give trophy back.

"The match will be played after the Africa Cup of Nations at a date to be determined."

PA

