News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aeroplane banner reminds United of Liverpool’s Champions League success

Aeroplane banner reminds United of Liverpool’s Champions League success
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Manchester United were given a reminder of Liverpool’s recent Champions League victory as a plane carrying a banner flew above them ahead of an open training session at the WACA Ground in Perth on Thursday.

Liverpool added a sixth European crown to their collection when they beat Tottenham in the final last month and were not willing to let fierce rivals United forget in a hurry.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were preparing to begin a public training session when the banner, which read “Liverpool FC – 6x European champions” was seen overhead.

United face Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday before taking on Leeds next week.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Laurent Koscielny remains grounded after Arsenal exit blockedLaurent Koscielny remains grounded after Arsenal exit blocked

Watch: Triallist and 14-year-old combine for equaliser as Bohs deny Frank Lampard's ChelseaWatch: Triallist and 14-year-old combine for equaliser as Bohs deny Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Konsa relishing top-flight challenge after joining Aston Villa from BrentfordKonsa relishing top-flight challenge after joining Aston Villa from Brentford

Frank Lampard says Chelsea need to improve fitness after draw with BohsFrank Lampard says Chelsea need to improve fitness after draw with Bohs

LiverpoolPerth GloryPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Serena Williams closes on grand slams milestoneSerena Williams closes on grand slams milestone

Allardyce: I turned down the chance to return to NewcastleAllardyce: I turned down the chance to return to Newcastle

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footstepsWright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footsteps


Lifestyle

Cooking though really is the essential skill I truly believe we have to teach our children.Mum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessons

Saying “no” to your child can be a very difficult thing to do, especially when the child in question is demanding and won’t rest until they hear that golden word, “yes”.Learning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much more

Dublin-born author Sarah Crossan is the current Laureate na nÓg(Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate).A question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah Crossan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »