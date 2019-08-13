News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Adrian set for first Liverpool start in Super Cup final

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:30 PM

Summer signing Adrian is set to make his first Liverpool start in the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea following Alisson Becker’s opening-day injury.

Jurgen Klopp says a calf injury will rule out the Brazil goalkeeper for “the next few weeks”, meaning former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian will come in at Besiktas Park. Andy Lonergan is part of the 23-man squad, having signed a short-term contract after Alisson’s injury.

Dejan Lovren, who could reportedly soon be joining Roma, misses out on the Super Cup through illness, while it remains to be seen how Klopp uses the likes of Sadio Mane after a long summer.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante needs assessing after picking up a fresh knock at the weekend.

Frank Lampard confirmed the substitute picked up an unspecified issue in the 4-0 loss to Manchester United, but the France international did train with the group on the eve of the match.

Willian will be on the bench as he steps up his return to fitness, while defender Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to play despite being brought to Turkey. England duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi (both Achilles) are unavailable.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Adrian, Lonergan, Kelleher, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Elliott, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi

Provisional Chelsea squad: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Cumming, Alonso, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Zouma, Christensen, Zappacosta, Tomori, Kenedy, Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho, Gilmour, Barkley, Mount, Pedro, Willian, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Giroud, Abraham

- Press Association

