Adam Lallana withdraws from England squad

Adam Lallana’s England return has come to a premature end after a groin strain sustained in the first training session led to his withdrawal from the squad.

Last season’s injury issues cost the 30-year-old a place in the squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals over the summer.

Lallana was recalled for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Spain and friendly against Switzerland, but the Liverpool attacking midfielder will have to wait to add to his 34 caps.

Press Association Sport understands that he started today’s session at St George’s Park but had to leave with a groin complaint that has now led to his withdrawal.

Adam Lallana has been beset by injury problems over the past year (Mike Egerton/PA)

A statement from the Football Association read: “Adam Lallana has returned to his club for further assessment of a groin strain.

“The Liverpool player was withdrawn from training earlier this afternoon and will play no part in England’s forthcoming fixtures against Spain and Switzerland.”

Lallana’s injury setback is a blow for a player that had worked with the team throughout their World Cup preparation camp, only to watch the finals from afar.

The attacking midfielder is the second player to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s squad after Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling pulled out on Monday evening with a back problem.

Raheem Sterling pulled out of the England squad with a back problem (Martin Rickett/PA)

England have yet to confirm whether the group of 21 will be added to, but Dominic Solanke was brought up from the England Under-21s squad to bolster numbers in training today.

It was the Three Lions’ first session since the World Cup and one that those involved in Premier League action on Sunday left early, including rejuvenated Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is in line for a surprise England call-up, Press Association Sport understands.

The 26-year-old was part of the Under-21s set-up when Southgate was in charge, heading to the European Championships with them in 2015.

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is in line for a call-up (John Walton/PA)

Bettinelli won just one cap for the Young Lions and started the last two Premier League matches for Slavisa Jokanovic’s promoted side, having failed to make the first two squads.

Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and uncapped Alex McCarthy trained with Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park today.

- Press Association