News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Adam Lallana to see season out with Liverpool after agreeing short-term deal

Adam Lallana to see season out with Liverpool after agreeing short-term deal
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 01:45 PM

Adam Lallana will get the chance to finish the job off with Liverpool after agreeing a short-term contract extension.

The midfielder will remain a Reds player until the end of July before his six-year Anfield career comes to a close.

The deal gives the 32-year-old the chance to be involved in Liverpool’s long-anticipated Premier League title success and say farewell to his team-mates and other colleagues.

Lallana  told Liverpool’s official website: “I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family.

“Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.

“The gaffer has been different class and we’ve had an honest conversation about what my role will be in the remaining weeks.

“I want to contribute in the most positive way possible that helps him and the team, not just for the remaining matches of this season – but also what they’ll need to consider for next.

“I’m totally at peace with what that looks and feels like, and I know the role I’ll be playing for this team will help in what’s going to be an extraordinary period – the likes of which none of us have ever experienced.

Lallana scored at Old Trafford this season (PA)
Lallana scored at Old Trafford this season (PA)

“I feel in my time at Liverpool I’ve always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I’ve made. I think this one fits into that category as well, so I’m buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people.”

Liverpool are six points away from clinching their first title in 30 years ahead of their return to action following the coronavirus suspension against Everton on June 21.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: “I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

Jurgen Klopp has saluted Lallana (PA)
Jurgen Klopp has saluted Lallana (PA)

“This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.”

The German added: “Adam always puts the club first – always. In the conversations we have had, he has been the first to express that my priority as a manager needs to be the players who are at this club for longer than just the rest of this season.

“He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly, but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also.

“But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done. So, it’s fantastic we can delay our messages of gratitude and good luck until the end of July now.”

More on this topic

Tony Dunne: Manchester United's unsung hero revered by his peersTony Dunne: Manchester United's unsung hero revered by his peers

Martin O'Neill objects to kids' football pitch in DonegalMartin O'Neill objects to kids' football pitch in Donegal

Tony Dunne – the diminutive Irish defender who became a Manchester United giantTony Dunne – the diminutive Irish defender who became a Manchester United giant

Former Ireland and Manchester United star Tony Dunne dies aged 78Former Ireland and Manchester United star Tony Dunne dies aged 78


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Adam LallanaPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Tony Dunne – the diminutive Irish defender who became a Manchester United giantTony Dunne – the diminutive Irish defender who became a Manchester United giant

Former Ireland and Manchester United star Tony Dunne dies aged 78Former Ireland and Manchester United star Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mark Allen admits he would not relish behind-closed-doors World ChampionshipsMark Allen admits he would not relish behind-closed-doors World Championships


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »