Adam Lallana to be assessed after pulling up in England training

Adam Lallana is being assessed after withdrawing early from his first training session back with the England squad, Press Association Sport understands.

The 30-year-old started today’s session at St George’s Park with the rest of the 22-man squad but left early to have an unspecified issue evaluated.

Adam Lallana has been beset by injury problems over the past year (Mike Egerton/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate will be hoping it is nothing serious after injury issues cost Lallana a place in the squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals during the summer.

The Liverpool midfielder worked with England throughout their preparation camp and is looking to add to his 34 caps in the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Spain and friendly against Leicester.

Southgate’s squad is already down to 22 men after Raheem Sterling withdrew on Monday evening with a back problem.

Raheem Sterling pulled out of the England squad with a back problem (Martin Rickett/PA)

The remaining players trained together for the first time since the World Cup this morning, when Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke was brought up from the Under-21s to bolster numbers.

Those involved in Premier League action on Sunday left the session early, including rejuvenated Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

