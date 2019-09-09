News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Action speaks louder than words for Aaron Connolly

Action speaks louder than words for Aaron Connolly
By John Fallon
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Aaron Connolly’s directness hasn’t always endeared him to coaches but being able to back it up with a Premier League debut affords the Brighton and Hove Albion winger some latitude.

The Galway native last week assembled with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad on a bounce from his bow against Manchester City and ended it with a skip from his masterclass against Armenia on Friday.

Troy Parrott stole the headlines for supplying the goal in a 1-0 win but it was his supplier from the left wing who had most of the fans at Tallaght Stadium enlivened from the outset.

Similarities with Damien Duff were inevitable. The way in which he toyed with his marker by outpacing him and jinking inside were reminiscent of the teenage Duff in his pomp.

Tomorrow’s workout in Kalmar, where Kenny’s cubs aim to extend their winning European qualification to three matches against Sweden, provides another indicator of the 19-year-old’s ascent.

A man already of independent mind, Connolly is up for the latest of many challenges.

“I didn’t sign for Brighton to go out on loan,” asserts the flanker, who moved cross-channel at 16 from Mervue United.

“The new Brighton manager, Graham Potter, showed his trust in me from when he came in during the summer.

“I got my first run-out against Bristol Rovers and then the Premier League debut last week.

“A lot has happened over the last fortnight for club and country. I’ve really enjoyed it and am ready for this next qualifier in Sweden.”

Although Connolly had been overlooked by Ireland U19 manager Tom Mohan last season, Kenny soon became a fan.

Handed his U21 debut at the Toulon Tournament in June, he sped down the wing inside the first minutes to create the opener of a 4-1 win over China.

According to the speedster, Kenny’s preparation in the build-up to the games is the most impressive aspect of his coaching.

“Even when I gave the ball away on Friday, I didn’t hear one thing from Stephen on the touchline,” explained Connolly.

“He just gives you the freedom to express yourself.

As long as you work hard to get back in and recover the ball, he’s happy.

“We’re all aware that Stephen will be the next senior team manager and we want to help him achieve success before he steps up next year.”

READ MORE

Darren Randolph making no apologies for Ireland’s style of play

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy delighted as Denmark held in GeorgiaMick McCarthy delighted as Denmark held in Georgia

James Collins finally ready to make good on promiseJames Collins finally ready to make good on promise

Green and bold John Egan believes in Ireland futureGreen and bold John Egan believes in Ireland future

Southgate keeps an open mind on shape of England’s Euros line-upSouthgate keeps an open mind on shape of England’s Euros line-up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blastHigh-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

The lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern IrelandThe lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern Ireland

Premier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland dutyPremier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland duty

Westmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie titleWestmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie title


Lifestyle

Trevor Sheehan is guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. Castlemartyrresort.ieYou've been served: Trevor Sheehan, guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort

Marjorie Brennan meets Alan Warnock who owns and runs The Last Bookshop in Camden St, Dublin, with his wife Mary.The future of books is bright according to the man behind Dublin's 'The Last Bookshop'

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »