Abraham hits treble and Mane at the double as heavyweights flex their muscles

Sadio Mane struck twice as Liverpool came from behind to maintain their 100 per cent Premier League start with a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Jetro Willems stunned Anfield by firing Steve Bruce’s side into an early with a brilliant strike but the Reds responded in style.

Mane netted twice before the interval and Mohamed Salah added the third after an exquisite piece of skill from the outstanding Roberto Firmino, who had started on the bench.

Sadio Mane becomes the first player in @premierleague history to play 50 home games for one club without defeat 🔥 5️⃣0️⃣ #PL games 4️⃣1️⃣ Wins 9️⃣ Draws pic.twitter.com/eD2WpuIMXF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

The victory was Liverpool’s fifth in an impressive start to the league season while the Magpies remain on four points with just one win so far this term.

Tottenham returned to winning ways with a resounding 4-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace.

Son Heung-min opened his account for the season in the 11th minute, collecting Toby Alderweireld’s long ball and firing into the bottom corner.

Spurs doubled their lead courtesy of Patrick Van Aanholt’s own goal after 21 minutes and, just 100 seconds later, Son volleyed home a glorious third from Serge Aurier’s cross.

Erik Lamela got in on the act before the break when he converted Harry Kane’s cross and there were no further goals in the second half. Erik Lamela and Tottenham scored four before the break (Yui Mok/PA)

Spurs move up to third, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United who beat Leicester 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The hosts won a penalty in the seventh minute when Caglar Soyuncu brought down Marcus Rashford and the United forward sent Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot.

Rashford also struck the woodwork in the second half while Harry Maguire, an £80million signing for United in the summer, kept a clean sheet against his former side.

Tammy Abraham continued his fine form with a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-2 win at Wolves.

The Blues opened the scoring in the 31st minute through an unlikely source when centre-back Fikayo Tomori fired in a stunning curling effort from 25 yards. Frank Lampard celebrates Chelsea’s win (Nick Potts/PA)

Abraham then made it 2-0 three minutes later with a clever shot on the turn before notching his second of the day with a 40th-minute header.

The England forward then made it seven goals in his last three games with a composed finish 10 minutes after half-time.

Abraham was then credited with an own goal in the 70th minute and Patrick Cutrone pulled another goal back for Wolves with five minutes left.

Mason Mount had the final say for the Blues, though, with a curling effort in added time.

Jeff Hendrick stepped off the bench to equalise late on as Burnley picked up a 1-1 draw away at Brighton.

Neal Maupay broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when he volleyed home Solly March’s cross from 12 yards. Neal Maupay celebrates (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Clarets refused to lie down, though, and Hendrick – on as a 59th-minute substitute – rifled in from 25 yards in the 91st minute to earn a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, Moussa Djenepo scored the only goal as Southampton beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Blades forward Oli McBurnie had a goal ruled out by VAR at the start of the second half and they were made to pay when Djenepo put the Saints ahead with a stunning solo goal in the 67th minute.

Billy Sharp was then sent off for United with five minutes remaining on a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.

- Press Association