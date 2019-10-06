News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Abraham among the scorers as Chelsea ease to win at Southampton

Abraham among the scorers as Chelsea ease to win at Southampton
By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 05:24 PM

Southampton 1 - 4 Chelsea

Tammy Abraham finished off a fantastic week with another goal to help Chelsea win 4-1 at Southampton and move up to fifth in the Premier League.

The forward celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday and marked it with his first goal in the Champions League away to Lille and the next day he was called up by England again.

Abraham’s exceptional form continued at St Mary’s with the number nine opening the scoring before Mason Mount – also in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad – and N’Golo Kante added further first-half strikes.

Danny Ings pulled one back for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men but they suffered a third consecutive league defeat after a poor defensive display, with Michy Batshuayi rounding off the scoring late on.

Southampton showed great intent from the first whistle with Nathan Redmond firing over inside 60 seconds before the hosts won two corners in quick succession.

Jorginho received a booking in the 12th minute for a foul on Shane Long, but the Blues soon got rid of their rustiness and began to dictate play.

Five minutes after that yellow card, they put the Saints under pressure and made the most of some terrible defending to take the lead.

Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a wonderful pass over the top and Abraham beat Angus Gunn to the ball, flicked over the Southampton goalkeeper and grabbed his ninth of the season by the finest of margins – with Maya Yoshida attempting to clear. However, referee Paul Tierney got the alert on his watch that the whole ball was over the line.

It was 2-0 in the 24th minute. Gunn’s rushed clearance saw the ball eventually come for Willian, who exchanged passes with Jorginho before the Brazilian found Mount in the area, who curled in for his fourth of the term.

At this point Frank Lampard’s team looked set to run riot – but questionable defending by the visitors gave this open encounter a third goal by the half-hour mark.

Yan Valery – recalled to the starting XI – dribbled past Fikayo Tomori too easily on the right and his cross was side-footed beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga by Ings, despite Kurt Zouma sliding in on the forward.

Danny Ings pulled a goal back for Southampton (John Walton/PA)
Danny Ings pulled a goal back for Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Hasenhuttl would have wanted this to be a turning point, but more slack play at the back saw them concede a third in the 40th minute.

Marcos Alonso picked out Kante and the Frenchman was given plenty of space and saw his 20-yard effort take a deflection off Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and leave Gunn with no chance.

Southampton almost pulled one back in first-half stoppage time, when Tomori gave the ball away again, this time to Ings in a dangerous position, but his effort – which had beaten Kepa -was wonderfully prevented from finding the net by Jorginho.

The message from both managers at the break had clearly been to tighten up at the back, with chances at a premium for 20 minutes after the interval.

James Ward-Prowse curled over from a free kick in a dangerous position, then Abraham’s low effort was comfortable for Gunn.

The Blues went through the gears again, though, but Hudson-Odoi and Willian saw efforts blocked before several substitutions were made.

Lampard handed Christian Pulisic his first league minutes since August 31 with 10 left and he responded with a smart assist for fellow sub Batshuayi, who drilled through Gunn’s legs in the 89th minute as Chelsea comfortably secured a fourth straight win.

READ MORE

David Luiz gives Arsenal victory over Bournemouth

More on this topic

Adama Traore’s late brace earns Wolves shock victory at Manchester CityAdama Traore’s late brace earns Wolves shock victory at Manchester City

David Luiz gives Arsenal victory over BournemouthDavid Luiz gives Arsenal victory over Bournemouth

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League actionFive talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

Norwich ban two fans over altercation during win over Manchester CityNorwich ban two fans over altercation during win over Manchester City


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ChelseaDanny IngsMason MountMichy BatshuayiN'Golo KantePremier LeagueSouthamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Brighton rock Spurs as pressure on Pochettino mountsBrighton rock Spurs as pressure on Pochettino mounts

Day 18 at the Rugby World Cup: England first to book quarter-final placeDay 18 at the Rugby World Cup: England first to book quarter-final place

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The mind boggles' at forward play at #RWC2019The Daily Donal Vlog: 'The mind boggles' at forward play at #RWC2019

Sam Johnson: Scotland must be ready for a battle against RussiaSam Johnson: Scotland must be ready for a battle against Russia


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.5 things for the week ahead

Brenda Woulfe owns Woulfe’s Bookshop in the town of Listowel,Co KerryWe Sell Books: 'My father had his book and his pipe, he was in heaven’

Mark O’Connor had a major hand in the rise of Irish star Barry Keoghan,and hopes to work similar magic with the cast of unknowns in his new crime series Darklands, writes Esther McCarthy.Gangland stories: Mark O'Connor on his new series Darklands

As she climbed the podium in Hungary to receive first prize in the European Masters Powerlifting Championship, the sound of Amhrán na bhFiann playing over the speakers, Cork grandmother Karen Barry felt an immense rush of pride.Power to her: The 53-year-old star of Cork powerlifting documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »