Aaron Ramsey to miss Wales’ Nations League clash with Ireland

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’ Nations League fixture against Ireland on Tuesday for family reasons.

Ramsey captained Wales during the second half of their 4-1 friendly defeat to Spain at the Principality Stadium last Thursday but has joined Gareth Bale in withdrawing from the squad that will travel to Dublin.

Swansea winger Daniel James has been called up from the under-21s as a replacement for the Arsenal midfielder.

SQUAD UPDATE | DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN Daniel James has been called up to the senior team from the under 21's this morning. Aaron Ramsey will no longer travel with the squad to Dublin due to family reasons.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/lYWOUUrI5M— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 15, 2018

The Football Association of Wales said in a tweet: “Daniel James has been called up to the senior team from the under 21’s this morning.

“Aaron Ramsey will no longer travel with the squad to Dublin due to family reasons.”

Ramsey was allowed to miss Arsenal’s Europa League tie against Qarabag in Azerbaijan two weeks ago to stay in London with his wife who is pregnant with twins.

His personal situation was addressed when manager Ryan Giggs named his 25-man group for the double header against Spain and the Republic.

Brilliant start to the League of Nations for us and a special goal for me personally #twinsontheway ❤ pic.twitter.com/y05Vse3tdW — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 6, 2018

Giggs said earlier this month: “We have to weigh it up and it’s something for us to assess. Obviously we are at home for the first game. That’s a plus, but we are just monitoring the situation.”

Ramsey, whose future at the Gunners has been the subject of some speculation as his contract runs out next summer, referenced the impending additions to his family when he celebrated his goal in Wales’ 4-1 win over the Republic in Cardiff last month by putting the ball up his jersey.

The withdrawal of the 27-year-old for the return fixture against Martin O’Neill’s men is another blow for Giggs.

The former Manchester United winger was unable to call upon the services of Bale against Spain and the FAW confirmed the star winger had returned to Real Madrid ahead of the Dublin trip.- Press Association