Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies missing from Wales squad

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies have been left out of Wales’ squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

Juventus-bound midfielder Ramsey was expected to be absent having not played for Arsenal since damaging a hamstring on April 18, while Press Association Sport understands Tottenham want to assess left-back Davies’ recurring groin injury following Saturday’s Champions League final.

Forward Gareth Bale, who has not featured for Real Madrid for the last month amid rumours of a fall-out with club manager Zinedine Zidane, is included in the 28-man selection.

Swansea winger Daniel James, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, returns after missing the Portugal training camp earlier this month through compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Wales, who sit second in Group E with maximum points following their opening game, face Croatia on June 8 in Osijek, before travelling to Budapest to play Hungary three days later.

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu missed the qualifying win against Slovakia in March but has overcome a back problem and is included by manager Ryan Giggs.

Giggs has handed first senior call-ups to young Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt and Barnsley pair Ben Williams and Kieffer Moore. Swansea defender Joe Rodon is the only other uncapped player selected.

- Press Association

