Aaron Connolly marks senior Brighton debut with goal against Bristol Rovers

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 10:14 PM

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Aaron Connolly marked his senior Brighton debut with a goal tonight.

He scored the first in 2-1 win away to Bristol Rovers in round 2 of the EFL Cup.

Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane scored twice for Aston Villa in a 6-1 win away to Crewe.

Michael Obafemi scored the game's only goal as Southampton won 1-0 away to Fulham.

However, Adam Idah couldn't prevent Norwich losing 1-0 away to League Two side Crawley Town.

Another League Two side - Colchester United - won 5-4 on penalties away to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, there were wins for West Ham, Watford and Sheffield United.

SoccerEFL Cup

