A tonic for the troops: Neale Fenn the man to turn things around

Former player Derek Coughlan believes Neale Fenn is the right man to turn things around at Cork City – but it won’t be an easy task The appointment of Neale Fenn as the new manager of Cork City has restored a much-needed sense of anticipation to Turner’s Cross.

A hometown favourite whose silky skills and glue-like touch ensured his status as a cult hero to the fans, his return to Leeside is a welcome tonic in an increasingly turbulent season. But it’s going to take time for him to turn things around as he will need to restructure a squad which has haemorrhaged quality over the space of two campaigns.

The biggest problem Fenn has inherited is a lack of depth and balance in the squad. There are some options defensively and in the middle of the park but, in an attacking sense and especially in wide areas, we are very limited. Recruitment, therefore, is a priority but the transformation required can’t happen overnight.

That said, one hopes his presence and methods can have an immediate impact on the players fortunate enough to be entrusted with the Cork jersey for his first game as boss, at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday. It’s an important moment in their careers, as Fenn’s arrival represents a clean slate at City, with a lot of positions up for grabs, so they should all be busting a gut to convince the new man in charge that they are indispensable going forward.

This new era should also send ripples of excitement through everyone in the U19 and U17 squads because, for those hoping to make the step up to senior football, it’s always a pivotal moment in the life of a club when a new manager takes over an under-performing team. Thankfully the Academy is going from strength to strength, with a lot of great work being done by high-calibre coaches so, hopefully, some of these young players will avail of this golden opportunity to take their game to the next level.

The likes of Josh Honohan and Ben O’Brien Whitmarsh from the U19s have the potential to make an impression on the new manager while Uniss Kargbo and Oran Crowe from the U17s look like great prospects for the future.

As the former boss at Longford Town, Fenn will also be in pole position to identify any potential nuggets playing in the First Division who would fit into his tactical style. Yes, it’s a big jump from the second tier to be competing at the business end of the Premier Division against the quality of Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers but I’m sure Fenn already has some suitable candidates already in mind.

Young talent coming home from England is another route that I’m sure the new manager will want to take advantage of. You only have to look at the top three clubs in the league to see that it can be a hugely productive pathway for both club and player.

Knowing Fenny, he’s going to put his stamp on the style of play but that’s going to take time too as he must first assemble all the pieces of the jigsaw to complete the puzzle. All of this will test the patience of the Rebel Army. I get perplexed sometimes by the mixed messages coming from the stands at Turner’s Cross.

It’s no secret that supporters have been unhappy about the direct type of football in recent times but whenever the team try a more possession-based approach, akin to the way Rovers and Dundalk build up their play, they are hounded by plenty of their own in the crowd to ‘get it forward and stop messing about’.

It’s hard to listen to and doesn’t help the players on the pitch, breeding nervousness and self-doubt. In every sport, playing without fear of making a mistake is a prerequisite for performing at your best, and the fans have a major role to play in providing a positive backdrop, especially for young lads who need all the encouragement they can get.

A winning team can galvanise the crowd while a receptive, encouraging home support can ignite the team on the pitch. Both sides are accountable for success in this symbiotic relationship.

There’s a lot of responsibility on the young gaffer’s shoulders but Fenn ticks a lot of boxes. He had a great playing career, he understands how the game should be played and he has a good presence.

His introduction to management with Longford was very encouraging and has given him confidence in his ability in the role. He has also played under many successful managers from whom he can draw inspiration – and, for what Cork City need at a low point in their fortunes, all of that experience will be a lot more beneficial than having that Pro Licence cert already framed on the wall.