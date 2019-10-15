A timeline of Fenway Sports Group’s Liverpool ownership

It is nine years since Fenway Sports Group – then New England Sports Ventures – completed their purchase of Liverpool.
The PA news agency takes a closer look at their reign.
NESV, fronted by principal owner John W Henry, complete the £300million purchase of Liverpool, avoiding the threat of administration due to a £237m debt owed to Royal Bank of Scotland. They inherit a club 18th in the Premier League after their worst start to a season since Liverpool returned to the top flight in 1962.
Damien Comolli appointed director of football strategy as the new owners try to bring in a European model for the club.
Roy Hodgson sacked with the club 12th in the table, just four points above the bottom three, having won only seven of 20 Premier League matches. Former player and manager Kenny Dalglish returns for a second spell in charge on a temporary basis.
Star striker and fan favourite Fernando Torres is sold to Chelsea for a British transfer record £50m. Ajax’s Uruguay forward Luis Suarez (£22.7m) and Newcastle’s Andy Carroll (£35m) arrive.
Dalglish signs a three-year permanent contract after guiding team to fifth.
Suarez banned for eight matches after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra.
Liverpool win their first trophy under the new owners, beating Cardiff on penalties in the League Cup final.
Comolli sacked for failures in the transfer market.
Dalglish sacked after failing to secure a Champions League place, despite winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final.
Brendan Rodgers appointed new manager.
Liverpool announce plans to remain at Anfield and redevelop the ground, abandoning plans for a new stadium in Stanley Park.
What do you think they're smoking over there at Emirates?— John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) July 24, 2013
Henry writes his now-famous Tweet in response to Arsenal making an offer of £40,000,001 for Luis Suarez, in the mistaken belief they had triggered a release clause.
Liverpool finish second in the Premier League, missing out on a first league title for 24 years by two points to Manchester City.
Liverpool sell Suarez to Barcelona for a club-record £75m.
A £115m-million redevelopment of the Main Stand is announced.
Record kit deal, worth £300m, signed with New Balance.
Rodgers sacked with the club 10th in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp appointed manager.
FSG apologise to fans, who staged a walk-out in a home game against Sunderland, and abandon plans for significant ticket price rises.
Liverpool lose League Cup final to Manchester City on penalties.
Liverpool lose Europa Cup final 3-1 to Sevilla.
Klopp signs a new, six-year contract.
New Main Stand is officially opened with a home match against Leicester.
Liverpool break their transfer record with the £75m signing of Virgil Van Dijk, making the Holland captain the world’s most expensive defender.
Liverpool lose Champions League final 3-1 to Real Madrid.
Liverpool announce record pre-tax profits of £125m.
A night that Anfield will never forget... 😍
Enjoy UNSEEN footage from Inside Anfield, during our magnificent win over @FCBarcelona. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fexlNigyr5— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019
Liverpool produce one of the greatest comebacks in their history with a remarkable 4-0 second-leg victory over Barcelona to reach a second successive Champions League final.
After a thrilling title race Liverpool finished second with a record 97 points, finishing a point behind Manchester City.
Club claims sixth European Cup with victory over Tottenham in Madrid.