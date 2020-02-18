A rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciously

Their nouveau riche rivals Manchester City are destined to wage war on the Champions League in Europe’s law courts over the coming months, possibly years, their supporters already mobilising to press home their long-standing animosity towards Uefa andtheir premier cup competition.

For Liverpool, their relationship with the competition is far less complicated, longer-standing, more visceral and, last night, at a fervent Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, that love affair was laid bare for all to see.

Forget the result and that rarest of outcomes over the past two seasons under Jurgen Klopp — a Liverpool defeat.

This was another example of why Liverpool’s accord with the Champions League, and its previous incarnation the European Cup, runs far deeper than the cold, calculating mathematics of a balance sheet and — if you believe Uefa — City’s attempts to circumvent their financial fair play regulations.

Any football supporter wanting to engage in debate over City’s two-season Champions League ban handed out by Uefa on Friday needed to be armed with a chartered accountant on speed dial to cut through the complex philosophical and financial rules that City are accused of transgressing.

For Liverpool, a return to the stadium where they lifted the trophy, for the sixth time in their history, at the start of June was a fitting reminder that whatever a club’s vast riches, sometimes history, tradition and the aesthetics of sport cannot be bought with petro-dollars.

That was certainly evident in the atmosphere inside Atletico Madrid’s home, a venue where they have never lost a game in the Champions League knock-out stages, incidentally.

Just as surely, that atmosphere will be equally electrifying in the return on March10.

When Liverpool conceded after less than four minutes to Saul Niguez, it was fair to say that the Metropolitano sounded like one of the few stadia in Europe that could give Anfield a run for its money in the atmosphere stakes.

For those of a superstitious disposition, perhaps the fact that Liverpool were in the visitors’ dressing room, not the “home” one they were granted when they beat Tottenham here in last season’s final, was telling, although the way Klopp’s men responded over the remaining 86 minutes suggested the holders will still begin next month’s second leg as favourites to advance to the last eight.

And so they should. Klopp has drawn criticism for his attitude towards the League and FA Cups this season although, to his credit, he has been consistent in fielding weakened teams in those competitions throughout his time in England.

But, whatever his focus and obsession upon lifting his club’s first league title in 30 years, there has never been any question of the German showing a lack of respect towards the Champions League. Lowly West Ham may beckon in the league on Monday but none of Klopp’s stars expected a night off in Madrid.

And in the light of that, Klopp probably appreciated the stiff test offered by Diego Simeone’s side. After all, when Atletico opened the scoring, it was the first time Liverpool’s senior side had been behind in a game since drawing with Napoli in late November, 17 games and 11 clean sheets ago.

Not since Aston Villa, of all teams, struck first in a 2-1 home defeat to the Reds at the start of November had Liverpool conceded first to an English side.

So monotonous and predictable have Liverpool victories become this season that if Klopp does want his team to make their fourth European final in five years, he needs to see them put to a more rigorous test than they face most weeks domestically.

Atletico certainly served a reminder that, majestic as Liverpool have been inEngland this season, there has also been a stark drop offin credible opposition at home.

That fact, coupled with four days of sterile financial discord, name calling and geo-political number crunching, made this tie such a welcome diversion - and the second leg a game to await eagerly.