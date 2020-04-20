A quiz in a League of its own

The Greatest League In The World Quiz, an online charity event concerning all things League of Ireland, will take place this coming Saturday, April 25 at 7pm.

The brainchild of Cork businessman and football fan Damien Sreenan, the quiz aims to raise funds for BUMBLEance, the children’s national ambulance service.

The co-owner of BodyChef, a health-food delivery service which has temporarily closed its doors due to Covid-19, Sreenan says of the online quiz: "This is about combining two things that I'm truly passionate about - the League of Ireland and fundraising.

"We'll have four rounds of 15 questions which will be broadcast live on YouTube and answered on your phones. It's all virtual and impossible to cheat. You will get multiple-choice answers and the faster you answer the more points you get. You will watch the quiz live on YouTube on a TV, Laptop or Tablet, and on another device like your phone you answer the questions. It's very easy and great fun.

"We ran a quiz on Thursday last for Cork City FC and the feedback was phenomenal. We had some great laughs and surprised many people by bringing on ex-players like Achille Campion and John O'Flynn and even Neale Fenn popped on for a chat.

"This spurred me on to put together a giant League of Ireland quiz night for people who love and support their local clubs to have some friendly rivalry, lots of banter and raise money for an important cause while we do.”

Fundraising and Communications Manager Jennifer Kissane said: “BUMBLEance are so grateful to Damien for coming up with this innovative idea to help keep the wheels turning. These are exceptionally challenging times for the charity. We continue to help Ireland’s youngest patients during this time of crisis so we appreciate all the work that is going into an event like this."

Tickets for the quiz, priced €7, are available from Eventbrite here.