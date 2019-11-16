News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

A look back at Thierry Henry’s infamous handball 10 years on

A look back at Thierry Henry’s infamous handball 10 years on
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Ireland head into a Euro 2020 qualification battle with Denmark on Monday evening on the 10th anniversary of the infamous Thierry Henry handball which shattered their World Cup dreams.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at a controversial night which has become part of Ireland’s sporting folklore.

The build-up

Nicolas Anelka (left) scored the only goal in the first leg in Dublin (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nicolas Anelka (left) scored the only goal in the first leg in Dublin (Martin Rickett/PA)

Still feeling aggrieved at FIFA’s decision to change its mind over seeding the play-offs, Giovanni Trapattoni’s men had headed into the first game of their two-legged play-off in confident mood.

However, they were disappointing in Dublin and went down to Nicolas Anelka’s lone strike to leave the French with the upper hand.

The game

Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane celebrates after scoring at the Stade de France (Martin Rickett/PA)
Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane celebrates after scoring at the Stade de France (Martin Rickett/PA)

Perhaps sensing that it was now or never, Ireland turned in perhaps their best performance under Trapattoni at the Stade de France and took a deserved 1-0 lead through skipper Robbie Keane’s first-half goal.

They had chances to extend their lead but did not take them and, after 90 minutes, the aggregate scores were level and extra time was required.

Le main de Dieu

France’s William Gallas (second right) heads home Thierry Henry’s cross (Martin Rickett/PA)
France’s William Gallas (second right) heads home Thierry Henry’s cross (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thirteen minutes into extra time, Florent Malouda’s deep free-kick eluded defender Paul McShane and Henry controlled before turning the ball across goal for William Gallas to head home.

Replays showed that the then Barcelona frontman had handled twice in bringing the ball under control, but crucially out of sight of referee Martin Hansson and his assistants and the Ireland’s protests went unanswered.

What they said

Trapattoni: “Everybody saw the game. You know what happened.”

Keane: “They are all probably clapping hands, (Michel) Platini sitting up there on the phone to Sepp Blatter, probably texting each other, delighted with the result.”

Richard Dunne: “He admitted afterwards he handled it, but it doesn’t make me feel any better because we are not going to the World Cup finals.”

France manager Raymond Domenech: “I did not see a hand. It’s you people who are speaking about this.”

The aftermath

Then Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney revealed details of a payment from FIFA (Tim Goode/PA)
Then Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney revealed details of a payment from FIFA (Tim Goode/PA)

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) lodged an official complaint with FIFA, although their calls for a replay and then to be included as the 33rd team at the finals both fell on deaf ears.

Then chief executive John Delaney later revealed that the FAI had received a payment of €5m initially in the form of an interest-free loan which ultimately did not have to be repaid in return for an agreement not to press their claim through the courts.

Karma?

France’s players went on strike after Nicolas Anelka was sent home following a row with manager Raymond Domenech (Julien Behal/PA)
France’s players went on strike after Nicolas Anelka was sent home following a row with manager Raymond Domenech (Julien Behal/PA)

France travelled to the finals in South Africa determined to make the most of their lucky escape but did not remain there for very long.

Domenech’s players went on strike after Anelka was sent home following a row with the coach and the point they gained from an opening 0-0 draw with Uruguay in Cape Town was the only one they mustered, as defeats to Mexico and the hosts ended their participation at the first hurdle.

READ MORE

Ireland U19s clock up 13 goals against Gibraltar in European Championship qualifier

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy happy to sing Troy Parrott's praisesMick McCarthy happy to sing Troy Parrott's praises

Sterling supports Gomez after England defender booed by Wembley fansSterling supports Gomez after England defender booed by Wembley fans

Euro 2020 wrap: England, France, Turkey and the Czech Republic secure qualification Euro 2020 wrap: England, France, Turkey and the Czech Republic secure qualification

Harry Kane hits hat-trick as England humble Montenegro to reach Euro 2020Harry Kane hits hat-trick as England humble Montenegro to reach Euro 2020

Giovanni TrapattoniRobbie KeaneThierry HenryFranceTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Henderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo gameHenderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo game

Oxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England foldOxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England fold

McClean eyes qualification after difficult monthMcClean eyes qualification after difficult month

Guys like Cazorla, Ramos and Albiol key to Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes – MorenoGuys like Cazorla, Ramos and Albiol key to Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes – Moreno


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »