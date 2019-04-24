A look at Tottenham’s perfect record at their new stadium

Tottenham continued their perfect start to life at their new stadium after Christian Eriksen’s late goal secured a 1-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night.

Here, Press Association Sport’s Jim van Wijk takes a look back at the four matches Spurs have played since returning home.

Tottenham 2 Crystal Palace 0 (Premier League, April 3 2019)

Tottenham enjoyed a historic homecoming as they opened their long-awaited new stadium with a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace – some 689 days since they last played at White Hart Lane.

Son Heung-min created a slice of history for himself as the South Korean’s heavily deflected effort early in the second half was the first competitive goal at the ‘Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’ in front of a crowd of just over 59,000.

Eriksen scored the other to wrap things up in the final 10 minutes and provide the perfect homecoming party for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Tottenham 1 Manchester City 0 (Champions League, April 9 2019)

Spurs’ joy at edging out Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League European tie was dampened by the loss of striker Harry Kane to another ankle injury early in the second half.

Son was the hero for the home side – playing in the last eight of Europe’s elite club competition for just the second time.

The South Korean forward – so often the man to step up in Kane’s absence – fired past Ederson in the 78th minute to make it two wins from two in the north London club’s new home.

Tottenham 4 Huddersfield 0 (Premier League, April 13 2019)

Lucas Moura bagged a hat-trick as Spurs continued to enjoy their new home comforts with a 4-0 Premier League win over relegated Huddersfield.

Two goals in the space of three minutes midway through the first half put Spurs in control.

Victor Wanyama scored his first goal since February 2018 to break the deadlock before Brazilian forward Moura swiftly made it 2-0 when he fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

Moura added a third in the 87th minute when he slid home Eriksen’s cross and then completed his treble in stoppage time after being played through by substitute Son.

The Brazilian celebrated the memorable moment afterwards in a kick-about with his son on the pitch.

Tottenham 1 Brighton 0 (Premier League, April 23 2019)

Christian Eriksen (left) scored a late goal against Brighton as Spurs won again at their new home (John Walton/PA)

Denmark international Eriksen produced a moment of late quality to give Tottenham a crucial 1-0 win over relegation battlers Brighton to strengthen their grip on a top-four place in the Premier League.

Having seen rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all dropping points over the Easter weekend, Spurs looked set to be frustrated by the Seagulls’ determined defence.

Eriksen, though, came to the rescue in the 88th minute when he drilled a low 25-yard shot into the bottom corner, giving Spurs a fourth win from four in their new home and yet to concede a goal.

