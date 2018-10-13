A look at how those who played under Arsene Wenger have fared in management

Thierry Henry has taken the head coach’s role at Monaco after serving as the assistant Belgium boss.

The former Arsenal striker is one of a host of players managed by Arsene Wenger to move into management.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five of Wenger’s pupils who tried their hand in the managerial hot seat.

Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle was Swindon player-manager before coaching England, Southampton and Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

A cultured midfielder brought to Monaco by Wenger in 1987, Hoddle went on to guide unfashionable Swindon to promotion to the Premier League before having spells in charge of Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves. Appointed as England boss in 1996, Hoddle took the Three Lions to the 1998 World Cup where they were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the second round.

Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira was a coach at Manchester City before moving to the United States (Nick Potts/PA)

Plucked from AC Milan’s reserves in 1996, French midfielder Vieira became the linchpin of Wenger’s successful Arsenal side around the turn of the century, lifting three league titles and three FA Cups. So far Vieira has managed New York City and is currently in charge of Nice, while he looks destined to eventually manage in the Premier League.

Tony Adams

Tony Adams new training regime is underway at Granada! You can't beat it 😉 pic.twitter.com/x34Lk3wlCJ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 15, 2017

An all-time Arsenal great, central defender Adams was Wenger’s captain until his retirement in 2002, winning two league titles under the Frenchman. However, his attempts at management have not been as successful so far with undistinguished spells at Wycombe, Portsmouth, Azeri side Gabala and Spanish club Granada.

Remi Garde

Remi Garde faced his former boss Arsene Wenger during his time as Aston Villa manager (David Davies/PA)

A reliable midfield performer who was essentially Wenger’s deputy for either Vieira or Emmanuel Petit, Garde made 45 appearances over three seasons with the Gunners. A successful spell in charge of Lyon saw Garde land the Aston Villa job but he lasted a mere 147 days with the club bottom of the Premier League. Garde is currently in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact.

Paul Merson

Paul Merson enjoyed a brief spell as Walsall boss (Nick Potts/PA)

A dazzling attacking midfielder for Arsenal on the pitch and renowned for enjoying life a little too much off it, ‘Merse’ moved into management with Walsall in 2004. He could not prevent their slide out of the Championship but kept them in League One before his sacking in February 2006 on the back of a 5-0 defeat by Brentford which left the Saddlers 19th.- Press Association