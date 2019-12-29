A look at David Moyes’ managerial record as he returns to West Ham

David Moyes has returned to West Ham as first-team manager on an 18-month contract.

Manuel Pellegrini was sacked shortly after West Ham’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday, which left them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Moyes’ managerial record on his return to the London Stadium.

Preston (January 1998 – March 2002)

Moyes started his career at Preston in 1998 and guided them to the Division Two title and promotion to the second tier. The club narrowly missed out the following year, losing the play-off final, before Moyes moved the following season to Everton.

Everton (March 2002 – May 2013)

Moyes led Everton to the 2009 FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

Moyes managed at Everton for 11 years between 2002 and 2013. During his long tenure at Goodison Park, Moyes led Everton to a place in the Champions League in 2005, and five top-six finishes. In fact, the Toffees only finished once outside the top 11 during his time at the club, a 17th-place finish in 2004. Moyes also led Everton to their first cup final for 14 years in 2009, although they ultimately lost to Chelsea.

Manchester United (July 2013 – April 2014)

In 2013, the Scottish manager moved to Manchester United, after being chosen to lead the Red Devils by retiring manager Sir Alex Ferguson, on a six-year deal but he would only last 10 months at Old Trafford. Under Moyes, United were seventh in the table, having lost six games at home, although he fared better than many of his successors with a win rate of 56.3 per cent.

Real Sociedad (November 2014 – November 2015)

With the club sitting 15th in the table, Moyes was appointed manager of his first and only overseas club to date. During his first season, Moyes led the club to memorable 1-0 win over Barcelona, but his second season got off to a poor start and he lost his job almost exactly a year after taking over.

Sunderland (July 2016 – May 2017)

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League under Moyes (Richard Sellers/PA)

In 2016, Moyes moved back to the UK, following his time in Spain, replacing Sam Allardyce, and retired less than a year later, a day after the season ended in which Sunderland were relegated from the top flight.

West Ham (November 2017 – May 2018)

Moyes was appointed West Ham manager with the club in the relegation zone in November 2017 on a six-month deal, and led the club to Premier League survival for the 2017-18 season before his contract expired.