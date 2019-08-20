'A load of bollocks': Former Rovers striker Carr hits back at Bradley criticism

A former Shamrock Rovers striker has hit out at his former manager's criticism, calling it "a load of bollocks".

Daniel Carr left the Tallaght club on Monday, signing for Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley since stated that the player "felt he was a little bit bigger" than the club.

"He just didn't fit where we were going as a club," Bradley told RTÉ Sport, following his side's victory over Waterford on Monday night.

Stephen Bradley. Picture Sportsfile

"When representatives tell you that maybe his heart is not in playing for Shamrock Rovers, he’s not the right fit for you.

"People maybe think we needed to sell but we didn’t like what we heard...This club and this team and what we’re doing and what we’re building is bigger than any individual. If people don’t want to be part of it, no problem, we’ll shake their hand and let them walk away.

"That was the case with Dan. You don’t want people who are in the mindset of not being with the team and not being in the group.

"This club is a special club and it’s bigger than any one individual and unfortunately, that individual just felt he was a little bit bigger than us."

Daniel Carr in action for Rovers. Picture: Sportsfile

However, Carr took umbrage with his former manager's remarks and hit back on social media.

"What a load of bollocks," Carr wrote on Twitter.

"Never once thought I was bigger than this club that gave me so much! Always gave my all for the club and will always be apart of me! Very untrue and disrespectful!!!"

The attacker previously lined out for Huddersfield and Cambridge before making the move to Rovers, where he scored 14 goals in 57 games.