A comparison of the run-ins as Liverpool look to take title from Manchester City

Champions Manchester City suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Tuesday to offer Liverpool a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Here, we look at the remaining fixtures of both leading contenders in the title race. Manchester City’s surprise loss at Newcastle has offered Liverpool a chance to extend their lead (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jan 30: Liverpool v Leicester

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds can go further clear with victory at Anfield in their game in hand on Wednesday, but Leicester have produced surprises against City and Chelsea this season.

Feb 3: Man City v Arsenal

Recent history should not faze City, with Pep Guardiola’s side having beaten the Gunners three times last season as well as on this campaign’s opening day, scoring 11 goals in those four games.

Feb 4: West Ham v Liverpool

After Newcastle’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez did his old club a favour this week, City will hope their ex-boss Manuel Pellegrini, now at West Ham, can similarly help them.

Liverpool (60 pts from 23 games): WWLWW

Man City (56 pts from 24 games): WWWWL

Feb 6: Everton v Man City

City’s potentially tricky trip to Goodison Park, originally scheduled for the weekend of the Carabao Cup final, has been brought forward, giving the champions little respite between games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Feb 9: Liverpool v Bournemouth

Liverpool will be strong favourites when the Cherries visit Anfield having thrashed them 4-0, 3-0 and 4-0 in their last three meetings.

Feb 10: Man City v Chelsea

A tough spell of fixtures for City continues as Chelsea, who beat them at Stamford Bridge in December, arrive at the Etihad Stadium. Paul Pogba and Manchester United lie in wait for both Liverpool and City in the run-in (Martin Rickett/PA)

Feb 24: Man Utd v Liverpool

The key date in Liverpool’s run-in long ringed on the calendar. The Reds’ game in hand sees them take on their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on the same day City, who will be hoping for help from their neighbours, play in the Carabao Cup final.

Feb 27: Man City v West Ham

City know all about Pellegrini teams and will hope to repeat their 4-0 demolition of the Hammers in November. This game has been put back 24 hours due to the Carabao Cup final, so City and Liverpool will be playing simultaneously.

Feb 27: Liverpool v Watford

After a slow start, Liverpool saw off the Hornets 3-0 at Vicarage Road in November.

There are still many games and anything can happen. In our case, every game, we have to do our best to be there, try to not giveup.

Mar 2: Bournemouth v Man City

Bournemouth have lost all seven of their meetings with City since their promotion to the top flight in 2015.

Mar 3: Everton v Liverpool

Another tough away hurdle Liverpool need to clear. The intensity of Merseyside derbies makes this a tough test, regardless of Everton’s form.

Mar 9: Man City v Watford

City have not lost to Watford since 1989.

Mar 10: Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool have found the Clarets tough customers in recent times but after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Turf Moor in December, they will expect to have their measure. A key battle lies ahead in the Manchester derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mar 16: Man Utd v Man City

An intriguing derby that will be rearranged if either side is still involved in the FA Cup. A tough test for City and a difficult dilemma for United fans, for whom victory would be bittersweet if it assisted rivals Liverpool.

Mar 17: Fulham v Liverpool

City will hope Fulham’s urgent need for points in the relegation battle can make the difference at Craven Cottage on this occasion.

Mar 30: Fulham v Man City

City then need to make sure they do not fall victim to a battling Fulham side themselves.

Mar 31: Liverpool v Tottenham

Harry Kane should be back in action for a Spurs side looking to secure a top-four spot.

Apr 6: Man City v Cardiff

A fixture which City will be expected to win comfortably.

Apr 6: Southampton v Liverpool

A potentially difficult away trip for Liverpool with the finishing line starting to come into sight.

Apr 13: Crystal Palace v Man City

City need to exact revenge for the damaging defeat suffered at the hands of Palace at the Etihad in December, but they drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park last season. Steven Gerrard had a moment to forget against Chelsea in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Apr 13: Liverpool v Chelsea

The Merseysiders famously slipped up when Chelsea visited Anfield during the 2013-14 title run-in and the club will want to banish that memory.

Apr 20: Man City v Tottenham

Spurs, who could even be in position to move past City, will be pushing for a strong finish to the season.

Apr 20: Cardiff v Liverpool

Klopp will be well aware that Neil Warnock is more than capable of making this a very difficult game, with Cardiff’s need for points also likely to be great.

Apr 27: Burnley v Man City

City laboured to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor last season but two 5-0 thrashings of the Clarets this season suggests Sean Dyche’s men will have their work cut out. Liverpool have lost just once in the Premier League this season (Darren Staples/PA)

Apr 27: Liverpool v Huddersfield

It remains to be seen how much of an impact Jan Siewert has at Huddersfield, but Klopp would be expected to see off his fellow German’s side.

May 4: Man City v Leicester

City take on another opponent that has already inflicted one costly defeat on them this season.

May 4: Newcastle v Liverpool

If the contest is still alive, City will need Liverpool to slip up as they did at St James’ Park. Klopp’s men host Wolves in their final game (Darren Staples/PA)

May 12: Brighton v Man City

Should it come down to the final fixture, City are at least facing a side they have beaten on all three occasions since Brighton were promoted in 2017.

May 12: Liverpool v Wolves

The Reds will be happy to finish at Anfield, although Wolves have been problematic for them this term. Liverpool claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Molineux in the league and lost there in the FA Cup.

