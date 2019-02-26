NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
A closer look at the three United teenagers who could feature at Crystal Palace

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 03:22 PM

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called up a trio of teenagers to his squad for the trip to Crystal Palace.

Injuries to several first-team stars will see academy products Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner travel to Selhurst Park, but who are the teenage talents?

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the three youngsters who have been excelling in United’s youth ranks.

Tahith Chong

Signed from Feyenoord in 2016, the 19-year-old winger is United’s current Young Player of the Year. He has scored seven goals in all competitions for the reserve-team this season. Chong, whose defining feature is is lightning pace, was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League in October and eventually made his first-team debut in the 2-0 FA Cup victory against Reading in January. Solskjaer said: “He’ll definitely be taking people on if he comes on.”

Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes will already be familiar to Manchester United fans (Nick Potts/PA)

The cousin of former United winger Nani, Gomes has been been in around around the senior squad for a couple of years now. He actually made his first-team debut against Palace on the final day of the 2016/17 season, when he became the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League. The 18-year-old, an attacking midfielder, made his second appearance for the club against Huddersfield on Boxing Day. Solskjaer said: “Angel has been successful with England Under-17s, there with (Jadon) Sancho, (Callum) Hudson-Odoi and (Phil) Foden, so, he has been a big part of that and I am definitely sure that if he gets the chance, he’ll do well.”

James Garner

James Garner has yet to play for Manchester United’s first team (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 17-year-old central midfielder has yet to make a first-team appearance but was on the bench against Valencia in the Champions League last year and Reading in the FA Cup last month. The England Under-17 captain is highly thought of by Solskjaer, who said: “Jimmy Garner is a Michael Carrick but 20 years younger, so I’m sure he’ll do well.”

- Press Association

