NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

A closer look at new England midfielder Declan Rice

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 03:11 PM

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been called up to the England squad for the first time for the forthcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate has picked the 20-year-old in his squad for England’s games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro later this month.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at Rice’s career so far.

West Ham debut

Having been included in a couple of matchday squads towards the end of the 2016-17 season, Rice made his senior debut against Burnley at Turf Moor on the final day of that campaign – coming on as a stoppage-time substitute in a 2–1 win. His full senior debut came at the beginning of the following season in a 3–2 defeat at Southampton.

First goal

Rice scored his first career goal two days before his 20th birthday on January 12 this year to fire West Ham to a 1-0 home win over Arsenal. He struck three minutes into the second half, when Granit Xhaka made a mess of clearing a cross and Samir Nasri tapped the ball to Rice, who gleefully curled it home.

Ireland award

Declan Rice made his debut for Republic of Ireland against Turkey in March 2018 (Niall Carson/PA)

Rice was named Republic of Ireland’s young player of the year on Tuesday — despite no longer representing them. The midfielder decided in February that his international future lies with England, even though he has Irish grandparents and has already received three Republic of Ireland caps at senior level. His switch was ratified by FIFA last week and England manager Southgate has included Rice in his squad at the first opportunity.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Unai Emery: Arsenal must be at their best to turn Rennes tie around

UEFA to look into Neymar’s social media comments in wake of United defeat

Ireland U-21 manager names 23-man squad for Luxembourg clash

Ronan Curtis ruled out of European Championship qualifiers after losing top of finger in freak accident

KEYWORDS

Declan RiceEnglandWest HamUEFA European Championship Qualifying

More in this Section

Six Nations considering investment offer from CVC Capital Partners

Kieran O’Connor fundraiser surpasses €250,000 goal

Huddersfield midfielder suffers racial abuse on social media

Cheltenham Festival to go ahead today despite threat of high winds


Lifestyle

Brain is smiles ahead: New book reveals how attitude impacts our health

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »