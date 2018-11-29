A closer look at Liverpool’s European away form after five successive defeats

Liverpool have made Anfield a fortress since returning to the Champions League last season but they are enduring a terrible trot away from home.

First-half goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar secured a 2-1 victory for Paris St Germain over the Reds, who succumbed to their fifth successive European defeat away from Merseyside.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at each of those losses in a streak stretching back to their run to the final last term.

Roma, Stadio Olimpico, May 2

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool reached the Champions League final despite a spirited fightback from Roma (Steven Paston/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s men had one foot in the final after a thrilling 5-2 victory over Roma in the first leg of their last four fixture. Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum then struck either side of James Milner’s own goal to give Liverpool a further cushion in the Italian capital but they were momentarily left sweating on their progress after a resurgent fightback from their opponents. Edin Dzeko pulled one back before Radja Nainggolan’s late brace gave Roma brief hope. Liverpool, though clung on for a 7-6 aggregate win after a 4-2 loss on the night.

Real Madrid, Olimpiyskiy Stadium, May 26

Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Ukrainian capital (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool had defied the expectations of most in reaching the final although Real were the betting favourites as they chased a third successive Champions League crown under Zinedine Zidane. Liverpool’s hopes receded when linchpin Mohamed Salah was injured after a controversial tangle with Real captain Sergio Ramos before a howler from Loris Karius allowed Karim Benzema to break the deadlock after half-time. Mane quickly levelled but Gareth Bale’s acrobatic overhead kick restored Real’s advantage before the Welshman bagged his second – with Karius at fault again – to give the Spanish giants a 3-1 win.

Napoli, Stadio San Paolo, October 3

Lorenzo Insigne, centre, snatched victory for Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool were given a taste of their own medicine as they conceded a 90th-minute winner to lose 1-0 in Naples, just two weeks after Roberto Firmino had scored deep into time added-on to secure a 3-2 win over Paris St Germain in their Group C opener. Napoli had enjoyed the lion’s share of chances with substitute Dries Mertens having a shot cleared off the line and seeing another effort cannon off the crossbar before Lorenzo Insigne slid home from close range 30 seconds from the end of normal time.

Red Star Belgrade, group stage, November 6

Milan Pavkov is not a household name but left his impression on Liverpool fans as his first-half brace condemned an off-colour Liverpool to a 2-0 defeat, one that saw them equal their worst away run in Europe’s elite club competition in 39 years. Pavkov had not scored in his 10 previous European matches but opened his account by heading home from a corner before then superbly rifling beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson from 25 yards, leaving Liverpool’s hopes of progression from the group that bit harder.

Paris St Germain, group stage, November 28

Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages come down to an all-or-nothing showdown with Napoli at Anfield in a couple of weeks following this latest setback on the road. Bernat’s deflected strike gave the French champions the lead while Neymar slotted in the rebound after Alisson had denied Edinson Cavani. Milner’s penalty halved the deficit but PSG clung on as Liverpool lost all three group games for the first time and now must defeat Napoli by more than one goal to qualify for the last-16.

