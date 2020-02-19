News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

A closer look at Erling Haaland’s remarkable scoring record

A closer look at Erling Haaland’s remarkable scoring record
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable goalscoring form as his brace fired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg victory over Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian has scored 11 times in seven games since joining Dortmund from Austrian club RB Salzburg last month – taking his senior scoring statistics to 39 goals in 29 appearances.

Haaland – the son of former Leeds, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge – averaged a goal every 52.3 minutes at Salzburg, with 28 in 22 games.

Eight of Haaland’s Salzburg goals came in six Champions League appearances.

Incredibly, he has averaged a goal every 39.9 minutes for Dortmund.

Haaland had scored eight in five Bundesliga appearances, including a debut 20-minute hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Augsburg, and one in a DFB-Pokal Cup tie before the Champions League win over PSG.

He is the first player in Dortmund’s history to score on his Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League debuts.

More on this topic

Liverpool won’t panic after first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid – Van DijkLiverpool won’t panic after first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid – Van Dijk

Klopp confident of Anfield boost in return leg as Atletico Madrid edge LiverpoolKlopp confident of Anfield boost in return leg as Atletico Madrid edge Liverpool

Champions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico MadridChampions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid

Champions League predicitons: Chelsea look the most vulnerableChampions League predicitons: Chelsea look the most vulnerable

Borussia DortmundErling HaalandfootballRB SalzburgTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Liam Silke among three changes for Galway's clash with TyroneLiam Silke among three changes for Galway's clash with Tyrone

Liverpool won’t panic after first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid – Van DijkLiverpool won’t panic after first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid – Van Dijk

Fury believes clash with Wilder is ‘biggest fight of last 50 years’Fury believes clash with Wilder is ‘biggest fight of last 50 years’

Klopp confident of Anfield boost in return leg as Atletico Madrid edge LiverpoolKlopp confident of Anfield boost in return leg as Atletico Madrid edge Liverpool


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

All ages can suffer from spots across their back but thankfully, there are many things we can do about them, says Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: back to basics to treat the pesky plague of ‘bacne’

Roz Crowley tests eight coffees ahead of Fairtrade FortnightEight of the best fairtrade coffees to try

Steel Panther give metal fans the chance to let their hair down and laugh at themselves, and the Cork audience is in party mood.Live review: Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »