A closer look at Erling Haaland’s remarkable scoring record

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable goalscoring form as his brace fired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg victory over Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian has scored 11 times in seven games since joining Dortmund from Austrian club RB Salzburg last month – taking his senior scoring statistics to 39 goals in 29 appearances.

Haaland – the son of former Leeds, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge – averaged a goal every 52.3 minutes at Salzburg, with 28 in 22 games.

Eight of Haaland’s Salzburg goals came in six Champions League appearances.

Incredibly, he has averaged a goal every 39.9 minutes for Dortmund.

Haaland had scored eight in five Bundesliga appearances, including a debut 20-minute hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Augsburg, and one in a DFB-Pokal Cup tie before the Champions League win over PSG.

He is the first player in Dortmund’s history to score on his Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League debuts.