83rd-minute header earns Cork City draw against St Pat's

Cork City 1 - 1 St Patrick's Athletic

By Denis Hurley

Cork City moved level on points with Dundalk at the top of the Premier Division – but with two more games played – after Josh O’Hanlon’s 83rd-minute header earned them a draw against St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross on Sunday night.

The Rebel Army looked to heading for a first home league defeat after Dean Clarke put Pat’s ahead eight minutes into the second half, but two City subs linked for the leveller as O’Hanlon met Gearóid Morrissey’s cross from the right of the area at the near post.

Karl Sheppard, Cork City FC, Simon Madden, St. Pat's at Turners Cross Stadium, Turners Cross, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Unfortunately for City, it was one of the few bright spots on a frustrating night and a winner remained elusive.

Pat’s were lively throughout and might have hit the front in the first half, with Clarke going close before his shot was parried by Mark McNulty with Ryan Brennan firing the rebound over.

While City were brighter after the restart, they fell behind on 53. From a quickly taken Conan Byrne free kick, former City man Achille Campion helped the ball on and Clarke netted after Mark McNulty saved his initial effort.

Byrne had a good chance to make it 2-0 as he got his head to Clarke’s header but McNulty saved well and City sought to change things as they went 4-4-2 with the introduction of O’Hanlon and Morrissey.

Pat’s looked like they might hold out, but the majority of the 3,296 attendance were cheered as O’Hanlon finally broke the resistance, but they couldn’t find a winner.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie (Dunleavy 78), Delaney, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack (Morrissey 63), Keohane (O’Hanlon 63); Sheppard, Buckley, Sadlier; Cummins.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; Madden, Desmond, Toner, Bermingham; Lennon, Clifford; Byrne, R Brennan (K Brennan 90), D Clarke (Markey 73); Campion (Turner 70).

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).