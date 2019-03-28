NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
6 matches that earned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Manchester United job

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 11:47 AM

Manchester United have named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s manager on a three-year deal following a successful spell as caretaker boss.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at six matches that helped the Norwegian get the job on a full-time basis.

Cardiff (a)

Manchester United produced a five-star display in Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

Solskjaer enjoyed a dream start to life at the helm as United scored five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, winning 5-1 in the Welsh capital. Marcus Rashford scored after just three minutes, while Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard (two) were also on target.

Tottenham (a)

Tottenham could not find a way past David De Gea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Solskjaer came through his toughest test so far with a 1-0 win at Wembley. However, he was indebted to David De Gea for a superb goalkeeping display as he became the first manager in the club’s history to win their first six games in charge.

Arsenal (a)

Jesse Lingard was on target for a clinical Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Alexis Sanchez scored on his return to the Emirates Stadium as Solskjaer’s unprecedented winning run as United boss continued with a 3-1 triumph in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chelsea (a)

Solskjaer’s United bounced back from their first-leg defeat against PSG in the Champions League with an impressive display to dump holders Chelsea out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 fifth-round win at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool (h)

Manchester United had a trio of injuries to deal with against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer showed he can handle adversity by adapting to first-half injuries to Herrera, Juan Mata and his replacement Lingard, all of whom had to be substituted, to keep the Premier League leaders at arm’s length for a creditable goalless draw.

Paris St Germain (a)

Marcus Rashford’s dramatic late penalty secured progression for Manchester United in Paris (John Walton/PA)

Lukaku scored a brace for the third game in a row as United overcame a 2-0 first-leg deficit to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 3-1 win at Parc Des Princes. Lukaku scored either side of a Juan Bernat strike but it was in stoppage time that the real drama happened. Diogo Dalot’s shot hit Presnel Kimpembe on the arm and, after a VAR review, referee Damir Skomina pointed to the spot and Rashford kept his cool to convert.

- Press Association

