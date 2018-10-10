Home»Sport

57 police raids take place in European football match-fixing probe

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Dozens of police raids have taken place in Belgium and six other European nations in a vast probe into fraud and match-fixing in football.

The federal prosecutor’s office in Brussels said 44 raids occurred in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

A spokesman said that a year-old probe found evidence of “suspect financial operations” by agents and also indications “of possible influencing of games” during the previous season.

Belgian prosecutors are investigating fraud in European football (Niall Carson/PA)

Reports suggest that Mogi Bayat, Belgium’s best-known agent, Brugge coach Ivan Leko and a former Anderlecht coach were among those being questioned.

The investigation centres on “activities relating to a criminal organisation, money laundering and private corruption”.

- Press Association


