500 tickets secured for Ireland fans hoping to attend Mick McCarthy's Euro 2020 opener

By John Fallon

The FAI have confirmed they’ve secured 500 tickets for Irish fans planning to attend Mick McCarthy’s first game back at the helm against Gibraltar on March 23.

Gibraltar yesterday confirmed they intend hosting their opening game of the European Championship qualification Group D at the Victoria Stadium, their home stadium holding a capacity of just 2,300, leading to fears of a ticket shortage for travelling fans.

Initial concerns have been allayed as the minimum 10 per cent allocation for the away section has been more than doubled. The FAI remain confident of procuring additional tickets, thereby accommodating the demands of those regular attendees at away matches.

An estimated 800 Ireland supporters were in Aarhus earlier this month for the concluding Nations League fixture against Denmark.