NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

500 tickets secured for Ireland fans hoping to attend Mick McCarthy's Euro 2020 opener

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 05:26 PM

By John Fallon

The FAI have confirmed they’ve secured 500 tickets for Irish fans planning to attend Mick McCarthy’s first game back at the helm against Gibraltar on March 23.

Gibraltar yesterday confirmed they intend hosting their opening game of the European Championship qualification Group D at the Victoria Stadium, their home stadium holding a capacity of just 2,300, leading to fears of a ticket shortage for travelling fans.

Initial concerns have been allayed as the minimum 10 per cent allocation for the away section has been more than doubled. The FAI remain confident of procuring additional tickets, thereby accommodating the demands of those regular attendees at away matches.

An estimated 800 Ireland supporters were in Aarhus earlier this month for the concluding Nations League fixture against Denmark.


Related Articles

Dog makes incredible save in Argentinian league game

Marko Arnautovic vows to return stronger as he faces spell on sidelines

Irish goalie's stunning point-blank save up for FA Cup's save of the round

'No hiding place' for Shane Duffy as he apologises for headbutt red card

More in this Section

Southampton appoint Ralph Hasenhüttl as new manager

Benitez hopes latest takeover talk does not affect Newcastle players

West Ham determined to make up for lost time – Michail Antonio

Roy Hodgson left frustrated by Crystal Palace’s defending


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »