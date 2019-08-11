News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

5 things we learned from the Premier League’s opening weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League’s opening weekend
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Champions Manchester City and title rivals Liverpool both launched their 2019-20 Premier League campaigns with convincing victories.

There were also wins for Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Here, PA takes a look at five things we learned from this season’s opening round of fixtures.

Super City pick up where they left off

City celebrate after Raheem Sterling scored their second goal at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
City celebrate after Raheem Sterling scored their second goal at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City hit the ground running to get their title defence off to a winning start at West Ham. Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick was sandwiched by Gabriel Jesus’ opening goal and Sergio Aguero’s late penalty as Pep Guardiola’s side laid down their marker in a 5-0 rout.

READ MORE

Raheem Sterling happy with ‘great’ start to Manchester City’s season

After a slow start they were soon into their stride and on this evidence it will take a Herculean effort to deny them a hat-trick of Premier League crowns.

Reds ready for another title charge

Liverpool romped to a 4-1 victory against newly-promoted Norwich in Friday night’s top-flight curtain-raiser. It was all too easy for the Reds as Grant Hanley’s own goal and strikes from Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk put the European champions out of sight inside half an hour.

READ MORE

Jurgen Klopp rules Alisson out of Super Cup clash with Chelsea

Divock Origi made it 4-0 and despite easing off the gas, Teemu Pukki’s consolation for the Canaries did little to dispel the notion that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be City’s closest challengers.

VAR still divides opinion

A VAR decision is displayed after West Ham appealed for a penalty during their home defeat to Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
A VAR decision is displayed after West Ham appealed for a penalty during their home defeat to Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

The Video Assistant Referee system, or VAR, took centre stage in several of the opening games after being introduced to the Premier League for the first time. The technology played a key role in City’s game at the London Stadium, where a Gabriel Jesus goal was ruled out for offside and Sergio Aguero’s penalty was ordered to be retaken.

READ MORE

Former footballers react to Premier League’s first VAR-disallowed goal

VAR got most of its decisions right, but is sure to divide opinion after clearly affecting the flow of games in which it was called on.

United give Lampard the Blues

Manchester United confounded their critics in Sunday’s 4-0 home win against Chelsea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had been written off as serious title challengers, but ambushed the Londoners to make it a nightmare start for Frank Lampard in his first competitive game in charge.

READ MORE

Here's how the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did on his Manchester United debut

Two second-half goals in as many minutes stunned the Blues, who capitulated after being arguably the better side for the first 45 minutes, in which they twice hit the frame of the goal.

Spurs can count on Kane

Tottenham and Arsenal were left to carry the flag for the capital. Spurs left it late before Harry Kane hit the goal trail with two late clinical finishes to rescue all three points for his side against Aston Villa.

READ MORE

Pochettino: Ndombele only showed glimpse of his potential in ‘fantastic’ debut

Arsenal, who left most of their £125million worth of summer signings on the bench, also relied on last season’s top goalscorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who proved the difference with a fine finish in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Newcastle.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Marcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush ChelseaMarcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush Chelsea

Bruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by GunnersBruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by Gunners

‘We’ll have to play with our hands chopped off’ – Wolves captain criticises VAR‘We’ll have to play with our hands chopped off’ – Wolves captain criticises VAR

VAR denies Wolves in stalemate at LeicesterVAR denies Wolves in stalemate at Leicester

ArsenalChelseafootballLiverpoolManchester CityManchester UnitedTottenhamTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankleJoe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankle

Potter up and running as Brighton boss with win at WatfordPotter up and running as Brighton boss with win at Watford

Zaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal PalaceZaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal Palace

Burnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spellBurnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spell


Lifestyle

Five things to look out for in the week ahead.Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

No man is an island. And only the privileged get the deeds to their very own isle. Sometimes the purchase is the goal. Then once the high wears off, it’s time to stampede back to theIsle be back: The luxury of buying your own private island

Wedding watchers tell Rita de Brún how big expense and bad behaviour with the wedding cake can hint that trouble lies aheadIt will end in tiers: How big wedding expense can hint trouble lies ahead

The 1960s still stand as one of the most musically exciting and inventive decades in history.Stepping back in time: The Miami Showband musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »