News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

5 things we learned from the Premier League weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League weekend
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 08:16 PM

Liverpool made it three wins out of three and Manchester City got back to winning ways on another eventful weekend in the English top flight.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from the key fixtures in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City remain in a different class

Last season’s top two finished a long way clear of the rest and already look primed to turn the title battle into a two-horse race.

European champions Liverpool eased to a 3-1 win over previously unbeaten Arsenal on Saturday and City bounced back from their home draw with Tottenham to enjoy victory by the same scoreline at Bournemouth on Sunday.

READ MORE

Guardiola takes sly dig at VAR after City denied penalty on south coast

  It is early days of course, but it is tough to see the Premier League trophy heading anywhere but Anfield or the Etihad Stadium come the end of the season.

Solskjaer gets a reality check

Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt (obscured) celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Nigel French/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt (obscured) celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Nigel French/PA)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is experienced enough not to have been carried away by the win over Chelsea on the opening weekend, but subsequent results will have hammered home just how much work remains to be done to get his side back into the title picture.

READ MORE

We have to learn – and quickly, warns Solskjaer after United slip up again

A draw at Wolves was overshadowed by the row over who should take penalties and United missed another against Crystal Palace as the visitors walked away with their first win at Old Trafford in 30 years.

Watford are in trouble

Including last season’s 6-0 FA Cup final hammering by Manchester City, Watford have lost seven games in succession following the 3-1 home loss to West Ham.

Javi Gracia’s side have also not kept a clean sheet in 18 games and lie bottom of the Premier League table after what had looked a relatively easy start to the season.

Are Leicester set to shake things up again?

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane. (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Anyone fancying a bet on Leicester to win the title could probably get similar odds to the 5,000-1 on offer before their remarkable success in the 2015-16 season, especially given the strength of title favourites Liverpool and Manchester City.

But even if that sounds a little far-fetched, Brendan Rodgers’s side have made an impressive start to the season with two draws and a win and it will be interesting to see how they come through the next few games, which include a trip to Old Trafford and a home tie with Tottenham.

Wolves could be feeling effects of European adventure

Three draws to start the Premier League season is hardly the stuff of nightmares, but Wolves could be paying the price for trying to qualify for the Europa League this season, just as Sunday’s opponents Burnley did in the last campaign.

 Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Torino 3-2 in Italy on Thursday night to take a major step towards the group stages of Europe’s second tier competition, but struggled to raise their game at Molineux on Sunday and needed a last-gasp penalty to salvage a point.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Raul Jimenez rescues a point for Wolves with stoppage-time penalty

More on this topic

Bruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at TottenhamBruce delighted with Newcastle after shock victory at Tottenham

Nuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against BurnleyNuno plays down busy schedule after Wolves salvage draw against Burnley

Raul Jimenez rescues a point for Wolves with stoppage-time penaltyRaul Jimenez rescues a point for Wolves with stoppage-time penalty

Steve Bruce celebrates first Newcastle win as Tottenham rue VARSteve Bruce celebrates first Newcastle win as Tottenham rue VAR

footballLiverpoolMan CityMan UtdWatfordTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

'We gave supporters something to shout about': Cahill hails Tipp's lightning start'We gave supporters something to shout about': Cahill hails Tipp's lightning start

Dominant Liverpool ease to win over ArsenalDominant Liverpool ease to win over Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against ArsenalVirgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal

Messi missing again as Barca look for first winMessi missing again as Barca look for first win


Lifestyle

The reality TV star was a polarising character demonised by the very machine that helped create her and we all played a part in her fall from grace, writes Lindsay WoodsThe Jade Goody effect: Her lasting legacy is an increase in cervical screenings

Everyone knows there’s no chance of the Government reaching its target that such cars should make up 10% of all vehicles.Progress at snail’s pace

‘Grey’s Elegy’ does in verse what cow painters do in oils. ‘The lowing herd wind slowly o’er the lea ... And leaves the world to darkness and to me.’Monomaniacs herald the ruin of English nation

Kedge Island is unpopulated but is home to a myriad of seabirds.Islands of Ireland: Living on the Kedge

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »