5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

By Press Association
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Liverpool rescued a crucial victory at Aston Villa deep into stoppage time to keep themselves six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United’s mini-revival came to a grinding halt with defeat at Bournemouth, while the pressure continues to mount on Arsenal boss Unai Emery after Wolves fought back to draw at the Emirates Stadium and strugglers Norwich slumped to another defeat.

On Sunday, Leicester continued their impressive form with victory at Crystal Palace, but Everton’s late comeback to draw against Tottenham was overshadowed by a sickening injury to Andre Gomes.

Here, the PA news agency runs the rule over all the weekend’s Premier League action.

Reds’ resilience shows no sign of fading

Liverpool have made a habit of late goals this season – but their fans who crave a long overdue Premier League title will not be bothered by all the dramatic finishes.

Having earlier in the week come through a penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal after a crazy Carabao Cup tie ended 5-5 following Divock Origi’s last-gasp goal, the continued mental strength of Jurgen Klopp’s squad was there for all to see at Villa Park on Saturday.

After VAR had ruled Roberto Firmino’s armpit was offside, a first league defeat of the season looked very much on the cards as Villa defended a 1-0 lead heading into the final three minutes, only for Andrew Robertson to equalise.

There was, however, still plenty of stoppage time to get through – which proved just long enough for Sadio Mane to glance in from a corner and so continue Liverpool’s momentum heading into next weekend’s showdown against Manchester City at Anfield.

Unai feeling the heat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is under pressure (Paul Harding/PA)
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is under pressure (Paul Harding/PA)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery continues to mount a brave defence as his position remains very much under scrutiny.

The Gunners left the pitch to jeers after surrendering yet another winning position as Wolves fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

With the future of captain Granit Xhaka still to be resolved, Emery certainly has plenty on his ‘to-do’ list – and not just shoring up the defence, again.

Even the recall of Mesut Ozil has provided little respite for the Arsenal head coach, who maintains he is his own biggest critic.

“I feel every time my responsibility to work and to come back from the result with the next matches,” said the Spaniard.

United revival hits the buffers

There had been belief Manchester United were now heading in the right direction again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

All that recent hard work, though, was quickly unravelled with a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

United found themselves well short in a quest for what would have been their fourth successive away win in the space of just 10 days.

Solskjaer felt his men had failed to come through a “test of character” in the rain-soaked clash on the south coast.

There will, of course, be plenty more of those to come – with the jury still very much out on whether the team and their manager have enough about them to last the distance.

Strugglers plod on

It was business as usual at the other end of the table this weekend.

Since defeating Manchester City in mid-September, Norwich have picked up just a single point, while Watford’s change in manager has yet to conjure a first Premier League win.

At least Southampton kept the scoreline respectable this time when going down 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, where they had taken an early lead.

“We won’t raise the white flag,” a defiant Norwich boss Daniel Farke after Saturday’s defeat at Brighton.

Lose at home to Watford next Friday night, though, and a few of the Carrow Road faithful might.

More than a game

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was distraught following his challenge on Andre Gomes (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was distraught following his challenge on Andre Gomes (Nick Potts/PA)

After Leicester had continued their good form with an impressive 2-0 win at Crystal Palace to climb to third, all eyes were on Goodison Park to see if Everton could kickstart their campaign against Tottenham.

No-one, though, would have wanted to be watching as Gomes left in agony following an awkward fall after Son Heung-min’s challenge.

The Portuguese playmaker was eventually carried off on a stretcher, his season ended by a sickening ankle injury.

When play was finally able to resume, a late equaliser from Everton striker Cenk Tosun deep into added time felt almost secondary – with players, staff and fans from both clubs united in their concern for Gomes’ recovery.

Everton boss Marco Silva said: “If course it’s a bad moment for us as a group. It is more than football. We will give all our support to Andre.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino added: “We all feel sorry for Andre. I want to send my best wishes to him and his family. On behalf of Spurs, I can say our thoughts are with him.”

