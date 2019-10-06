News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 07:38 PM

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to late drama at Anfield and an unexpected favour from Wolves.

The pressure continues to mount on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino while Norwich have been given a harsh reality check since their victory over Manchester City.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend.

Luck is on Liverpool’s side

Nine wins in their last 10 matches clearly cannot be solely down to good fortune but there is no denying that things are going Liverpool’s way at the moment. The Reds needed a goalkeeping howler to beat Sheffield United, almost squandered a 3-0 lead against Salzburg in the Champions League and beat Leicester on Saturday with a last-minute penalty at Anfield. Manchester City’s defeat at home to Wolves leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side with an eight-point lead in the Premier League and the international break will allow Mo Salah to recover from the ankle injury suffered against Leicester.

City feeling the pinch?

Adama Traore scores his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Adama Traore scores his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Jose Mourinho joked earlier this season that there were four teams that could win the Premier League, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and City’s B team. However, the injury absence of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in particular is no laughing matter for City boss Pep Guardiola, who again fielded Fernandinho as a makeshift centre-half against Wolves and was also without the services of influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Laporte is a long-term casualty but Guardiola will hope De Bruyne and Stones can return after the international break.

Is time running out for Pochettino?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Four months after his side contested the Champions League final, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino finds himself one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be given the sack. Spurs have won just one of their last seven games and followed up their Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich with an equally desperate 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday. With no away wins since January and 11 Premier League defeats this calendar year, another loss in their next game against bottom side Watford could spell the end for Pochettino.

Canaries brought down to earth

It was only last month, but Norwich’s win over champions Manchester City feels like a long time ago after the Canaries suffered a third successive defeat with Saturday’s 5-1 thumping at the hands of Aston Villa at Carrow Road. Daniel Farke’s players have undoubtedly been hit by injuries but they are leaking goals at an alarming rate – only Watford have a worse goal difference after their 8-0 thrashing at the Etihad – and need to shore up their defence quickly to have any chance of survival.

United’s woes continue

Tottenham and Manchester City may have had bad weekends – but they’re not in the bottom half. Manchester United are – 12th, just two points above the bottom three. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men failed to impress in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, with Matty Longstaff’s goal lifting the Magpies out of the drop zone and ending Steve Bruce’s miserable run as a manager at the hands of the Red Devils. When the action resumes after the international break, Liverpool are United’s next opponents.

READ MORE

Newcastle teenager Matty Longstaff hits debut winner against Manchester United

More on this topic

Newcastle teenager Matty Longstaff hits debut winner against Manchester UnitedNewcastle teenager Matty Longstaff hits debut winner against Manchester United

Abraham among the scorers as Chelsea ease to win at SouthamptonAbraham among the scorers as Chelsea ease to win at Southampton

Adama Traore’s late brace earns Wolves shock victory at Manchester CityAdama Traore’s late brace earns Wolves shock victory at Manchester City

David Luiz gives Arsenal victory over BournemouthDavid Luiz gives Arsenal victory over Bournemouth


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballLiverpoolMan CityMan UtdTottenhamTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

The Daily Donal Vlog: 'Fantastic game' shows what France are capable ofThe Daily Donal Vlog: 'Fantastic game' shows what France are capable of

Italy pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bansItaly pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bans

England fly-half Ford happy to banish memories of early 2015 World Cup exitEngland fly-half Ford happy to banish memories of early 2015 World Cup exit

Wales lock Adam Beard set to join full training after recovering from appendix surgeryWales lock Adam Beard set to join full training after recovering from appendix surgery


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.5 things for the week ahead

Brenda Woulfe owns Woulfe’s Bookshop in the town of Listowel,Co KerryWe Sell Books: 'My father had his book and his pipe, he was in heaven’

Mark O’Connor had a major hand in the rise of Irish star Barry Keoghan,and hopes to work similar magic with the cast of unknowns in his new crime series Darklands, writes Esther McCarthy.Gangland stories: Mark O'Connor on his new series Darklands

As she climbed the podium in Hungary to receive first prize in the European Masters Powerlifting Championship, the sound of Amhrán na bhFiann playing over the speakers, Cork grandmother Karen Barry felt an immense rush of pride.Power to her: The 53-year-old star of Cork powerlifting documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »