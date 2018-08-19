5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Champions Manchester City showed their class to take their place at the top of the fledgling Premier League table as rivals Manchester United were beaten. Here Press Association Sport looks at five talking points from this weekend’s action.

Sorry Jose, City a class above

Jose Mourinho may have rebuked Manchester City and Pep Guardiola for a lack of “class” over the documentary charting City’s title-winning campaign last season. But there is no doubt City are a class above on the field. A 6-1 win over Huddersfield, featuring a hat-trick from perennial performer Sergio Aguero, sent them top while United’s 3-2 loss at Brighton exposed their defensive frailties and attacking deficiencies.

Kane ‘curse’ lifted

Harry Kane had a strike ruled out and hit the crossbar before finally, at the 15th attempt, ending his bid for a first goal in the month of August. The England captain scored with 13 minutes remaining as Tottenham beat Fulham at Wembley.

Same old Arsenal?

Arsenal demonstrated familiar failings, and signs for encouragement for boss Unai Emery in the loss at Chelsea (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

Unai Emery took encouragement as Arsenal responded from two goals down to level at Stamford Bridge, only for the Gunners to lose 3-2 to Chelsea. The failings are familiar and it will take time and changes in personnel possible only through a number of transfer windows for the Gunners to be capable of mounting a title challenge.

Garden of Eden

Eden Hazard was influential as Chelsea beat Arsenal, before the playmaker insisted he was staying – for now (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

Eden Hazard showed his importance to Chelsea and the Premier League as a whole with a scintillating substitute performance against Arsenal. He laid on the winning goal for Marcos Alonso and afterwards insisted he was staying at Stamford Bridge – for now.

Kenedy calamity

Kenedy missed a stoppage-time penalty in a forgettable performance for Newcastle at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA Images)

Brazilian winger Kenedy enjoyed a fine loan spell from Chelsea at Newcastle last season. On Saturday he endured a miserable day in Cardiff, failing to complete a pass in the first half. He also missed a stoppage-time penalty which would have earned victory for the Magpies and faces a retrospective ban for kicking out at Victor Camarasa.

- Press Association