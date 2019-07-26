News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

5 talking points ahead of the Premier League season

5 talking points ahead of the Premier League season
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 08:22 AM

The new Premier League season gets under way on August 9 when European champions Liverpool welcome promoted Norwich to Anfield.

The big guns and the lesser lights will battle it out once again over 38 games, some with silverware firmly in their sights, others hoping simply to garner enough points to remain in the top flight.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the new campaign.

Three-sy does it for City?

Manchester City became the first side to retain the title in a decade at the end of last season, but no team have won it three times on the trot since arch-rivals Manchester United did it in 2008-09. Liverpool ran City agonisingly close last season as they attempted to end their 29-year wait for a 19th league crown and came up just a point and a handful of goals short, and their Champions League success will increase belief that they can depose Pep Guardiola’s men.

Just like Ole times?

View this post on Instagram

#️⃣2️⃣9️⃣

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what it means to scale the heights with Manchester United after playing a key role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering team and perhaps most notably, the 1999 Treble success. The Norwegian breathed new life into an ailing giant last season, but a sixth-place finish and a summer spending spree which was launched by a £65million investment in Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea youngster Daniel James means the honeymoon period is over and significant progress will be expected.

Foxes on the run?


Leicester’s thrilling surge to Premier League glory in 2016 was the stuff of fairytales and few at the King Power Stadium genuinely expected the club to be able to compete at the very top of the table on a sustained basis. [/readmore]939560

[/readmore]However, manager Brendan Rodgers quietly steered the Foxes into ninth place at the end of last season and has signalled his intent to close the gap on the top six this time around with a £30million summer swoop for Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez and the completion of a permanent switch for impressive loan signing Youri Tielemans reportedly worth £40million.

Turmoil on Tyneside

Few clubs do dysfunction like Newcastle and the Magpies have endured another summer of upheaval on and off the pitch. With no takeover in sight and an exasperated Rafael Benitez having said his goodbyes, the next few months will show just how good a job he did – he secured 10th and 13th-place finishes during his spell in charge – as successor Steve Bruce attempts to keep the club in the top flight with a squad shorn of Perez, Salomon Rondon, Mohamed Diame, Joselu, Kenedy and Antonio Barreca since the end of the last campaign.

Don’t mention the VAR

VAR will be used in the Premier League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
VAR will be used in the Premier League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

The addition of video assistant referees to the Premier League mix for the first time is certain to be a topic for debate, particularly after the way the system was used at the Women’s World Cup finals this summer.

[readmore]939564

[readmore]

VAR rulings on the already contentious issue of handball have proved particularly controversial and the delays caused and lack of communication surrounding decisions have given plenty of food for thought for those having to implement the system.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?

Foden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester CityFoden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester City

Arsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressorsArsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressors

Newcastle spend club-record fee on Brazilian JoelintonNewcastle spend club-record fee on Brazilian Joelinton

Brendan RodgersOle Gunnar SolskjaerPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueLeicesterLiverpoolMan CityTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Foden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester CityFoden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester City

Wolves make winning return to European competition with victory over CrusadersWolves make winning return to European competition with victory over Crusaders

Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier

Arsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressorsArsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressors


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »