5 Premier League talking points as Liverpool look to extend winning run

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 12:41 PM

The Premier League table is starting to take shape at both ends, with the early front-runners blazing trails while other clubs struggle to secure positive results.

Here, Press Association Sport’s James Cowen picks out five talking points ahead of the weekend’s fixtures:

Klopp’s men in red-hot Form

Liverpool will take on Southampton full of confidence after yet another victory – this time a win over Paris St Germain in their first Champions League game of the season. It was the first time the Reds had won their first six competitive matches of a campaign since the 1961-62 season. Southampton, in contrast, have only picked up one league victory so far, and threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton on Monday, so will have their work cut out at Anfield on Saturday.

Time for Spurs to bounce back?

Tottenham threw away what looked set to be a solid win over Inter Milan on Tuesday after conceding two late goals, thus slipping to their third successive defeat in all competitions. Things later escalated as boss Mauricio Pochettino hit out at the media for questioning his decision to leave out Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld. Now sitting sixth in the league, Spurs will be looking to get their season back on track against Brighton, who have only won one league game this season.

Hammers take on Blues with confidence

MASSIVE WIN!A brace from Yarmolenko and one from Arnie give us the 3️⃣ points!

It has been a tough start for Manuel Pellegrini’s men, who suffered four straight defeats in their opening four games. However, a surprise away win at Everton will have given the Hammers a much-needed confidence boost as they take on high-flying Chelsea at the London Stadium. A second successive win will be hard to come by against the Blues, however, as Maurizio Sarri’s team have so far matched Liverpool by winning all five of their league games.

Hornets to sting again?

Watford have made an impressive start, falling to only one defeat, against Manchester United, in five matches. The Hornets currently sit fourth in the table and a win against newly promoted Fulham would continue their strong start. Fulham have not enjoyed the best run of form since returning to the Premier League, picking up only one win against Burnley.

Tough match for the Bluebirds

Neil Warnock is yet to deliver a Premier League win for Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cardiff have struggled since returning to the top flight, failing to win any of their five matches. They have had a tough run, with defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in their last two games, and it will not get any easier this weekend, with champions Manchester City the visitors to the  Principality Stadium.

- Press Association


