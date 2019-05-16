NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

5 players who have suffered serious Achilles injuries like Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 08:48 PM

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is facing a spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a friendly in the United States.

Like his club and country team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek will miss the Europa League showpiece and the Nations League finals.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five players who have suffered similar injuries and how they have fared afterwards.

David Beckham

England midfielder David Beckham missed the 2010 World Cup through injury (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England midfielder Beckham missed the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after tearing his Achilles while playing for AC Milan on loan from LA Galaxy. The then 34-year-old made a full recovery and played for another three years before ending his illustrious playing career at Paris St Germain in 2013.

Laurent Koscielny

View this post on Instagram

💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 @arsenal

A post shared by Laurent Koscielny (@koscielny_official6) on

Arsenal defender Koscielny might have had a World Cup winners’ medal among his collection had it not been for the ruptured Achilles he suffered in last season’s Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. The France international spent seven months on the sidelines, but returned to action in December last year and has since re-established himself in the Gunners’ starting line-up.

Jonathan Walters

Republic of Ireland international Walters called time on his career in March after finally admitting defeat in his efforts to bounce back from a partially-ruptured Achilles tendon. The 35-year-old Burnley striker picked up the injury after coming on as a substitute at Bolton in September last year during a loan spell at Ipswich, and was initially expected to be sidelined for six months.

John Barnes

Liverpool winger John Barnes suffered an Achilles injury on England duty (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Liverpool and England winger Barnes suffered a second Achilles rupture on England duty in Finland in June 1992 and missed both the FA Cup final and the European Championship as a result. Surgery left him with a sizeable scar and on his return some five months later, the blistering pace which had helped to make his name had gone.

Neil Webb

Neil Webb (right) was injured just weeks into his Manchester United career (John Stillwell/PA)

England midfielder Webb was floored by a snapped Achilles just weeks into his Manchester United career after making a £1.5million switch from Nottingham Forest in 1989. He spent seven months on the sidelines, but struggled to return to his best during his three years or so at Old Trafford and on his return to Forest before dropping down the divisions.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Brooks Koepka makes flying start to US PGA Championship as Tiger Woods struggles

More on this topic

Fraud warning for football fans booking trips to European finals

Paul Pogba: Highs and lows of the midfielder’s return to Manchester United

Bolton appoint administrators in bid for League survival

Five reasons behind Manchester City’s Premier League success

KEYWORDS

Callum Hudson-OdoiDavid BeckhamJohn BarnesPremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

Now not the time to talk about the future, says Leeds boss Bielsa

Woods makes nightmare start at US PGA Championship

FA Cup counts lowest average attendance in last decade

Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’


Lifestyle

Get your tickets for the Irish Examiner's 'Green is an everyday colour' event

What are Irish festivals doing to be eco-conscious?

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »