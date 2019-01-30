5 of the best signings of the January transfer window so far

This year’s winter transfer window has been relatively tame, but the final throes of January are shaping up to be a typically hectic time for Premier League clubs.

With just over 24 hours to go, we take a look at the five best deals to be done so far.

Gonzalo Higuain

The striker’s decision to swap AC Milan for Chelsea is probably the most high-profile move. His loan for the rest of the season sees him reunited with Maurizio Sarri, under whom he scored 38 goals at Napoli during the 2015/16 campaign.

Chelsea, already in the Carabao Cup final, will be hoping Higuain can help them secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and advance in the FA Cup. The Argentinian is not eligible for the Europa League having already played in the competition for AC Milan this season.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic will link up with his new Chelsea team mates in the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea also signed Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58million, before immediately loaning the American winger back to the Bundesliga leaders. The Blues wasted little time in snapping up one of the most sought-after young players in Europe, announcing the deal on just the second day of the transfer window.

Pulisic, who will link-up with his new team-mates in the summer, will get a taste of Premier League football when Dortmund play Tottenham in the Champions League.

Dominic Solanke

👏👏👏 Watch how our #YoungLions saw off Ukraine in dramatic style to continue their push for #U21EURO qualification: https://t.co/K54XzxY0gA pic.twitter.com/1C6md2xgM5 — England (@England) March 29, 2018

Solanke signed for Bournemouth at the beginning of the transfer window in a £17million deal, less than 18 months after he joined Liverpool from Chelsea. A prolific goalscorer at youth level, the 21-year-old is highly regarded within the England set-up but his club career has never really taken off.

Bournemouth will hope to change that and when they get him match fit, the Cherries have a talented young player on their hands and good competition for Callum Wilson and Josh King.

Ryan Babel

"I’m ready to go. I’m excited." Our first interview with @Ryanbabel is one not to be missed: https://t.co/FLPTfvtXiD #WelcomeBabel pic.twitter.com/B5duSAy26v — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 15, 2019

The former Liverpool winger ended his eight-year absence from English football by joining Fulham from Turkish side Besiktas for an undisclosed fee. Babel, who spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield, has moved to Craven Cottage on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He has looked sharp in his two appearances for the club so far and Fulham will hope the Holland international can help them win their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Oumar Niasse

Oumar Niasse has yet to score this season but his opportunities at Everton were limited (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Senegal international joined Cardiff from Everton on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent. Things have not really worked out for Niasse at Goodison Park since his £13.5million arrival from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016, but he has scored nine goals for the Toffees.

He caught the eye in Cardiff’s defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday night and was a bright spark for Neil Warnock’s side. Niasse is another option up front as the Bluebirds look to stay in the Premier League.

- Press Association