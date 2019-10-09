News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
5 key talking points as Northern Ireland take on Holland

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 06:45 PM

Northern Ireland face Holland in Rotterdam tomorrow night in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier.

Here, we take a look at five key talking points ahead of the game.

Familiar faces

Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Davis, seen here challenging Zlatan Ibrahimovic, were team-mates at Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Davis, seen here challenging Zlatan Ibrahimovic, were team-mates at Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)

A Dutch squad featuring the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Frenkie De Jong and Daley Blind needs little introduction but for Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis there will be reunions with his former Southampton manager Ronald Koeman and Saints team-mate Virgil Van Dijk. Koeman has been effusive in his praise of Davis in the build-up to the match, but will be hoping the 34-year-old proves no match for Holland’s star-studded midfield.

Head to head

After Holland’s victory in Germany last month, both Koeman and Michael O’Neill are treating this as match the first of a head-to-head contest between the two nations for a ticket to Euro 2020. The pressure of expectation weighs more heavily on Holland’s shoulders, something Northern Ireland must find a way to exploit. “Now we play both games against Northern Ireland for our ticket,” Koeman said. “It starts tomorrow and if we don’t get the result we want, it will be very painful.”

Lewis missing

O’Neill was braced for bad news regarding the availability of Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis after he suffered ligament damage in his elbow last week, but instead it was a knee injury suffered at the weekend which ultimately ruled him out of Thursday’s match. Whatever the cause, the news is a major blow for Northern Ireland given how important the left-back has become to O’Neill’s system since he made his debut last year. As the manager said himself last week, he might just be the hardest player in the side to replace.

McGovern’s moment

Michael McGovern has got a long-awaited chance at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Michael McGovern has got a long-awaited chance at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is expected to start Thursday’s game having made himself Michael O’Neill’s number one choice since the start of the Nations League last year. But with the 22-year-old struggling to even get on the bench this season following his move to Burnley, O’Neill has spoken of his concern about a lack of match action. That was the case for all three goalkeepers in the squad during the last international window but as the group reconvened this week, Michael McGovern arrived on the back of making his long-awaited Premier League debut for Norwich. A 5-1 home defeat to Aston Villa was not the ideal way to mark his first start, but he did save a penalty and O’Neill will surely keep a close eye on what happens over the coming weeks.

Ricksen remembered

Fernando Ricksen will be remembered before kick-off on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fernando Ricksen will be remembered before kick-off on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Holland and Rangers favourite Fernando Ricksen will be remembered with a minute’s applause alongside Dutch international Humphrey Mijnals prior to kick-off. Ricksen, popular with both sets of fans having won 12 Holland caps during a Rangers spell which yielded two league titles and two Scottish cups, died at the age of 43 last month following a battle with a motor neurone disease.


Fernando Ricksen Jamal Lewis Ronald Koeman UEFA European Championship Qualifying Holland Northern Ireland Holland vs Northern Ireland

