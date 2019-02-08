5 famous past meetings between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face off at the Wanda Metropolitano, where the hosts remain unbeaten this season, in Saturday afternoon’s showpiece LaLiga fixture.

Real can move into second place with victory on the east side of the Spanish capital, while a home triumph would see Atletico reduce the gap on leaders Barcelona to three points.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five of their notable past meetings.

Real Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid 1, European Cup semi-final play-off, May 1959

Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas were among the early tormentors of Atletico Madrid (PA Archive)

After drawing 2-2 on aggregate over two legs, the Madrid sides contested a third match as a play-off to decide who would tackle French side Reims in the European Cup final. Real had won 2-1 at the Bernabeu and Atletico were 1-0 winners in the second leg, in the days before the away goals rule was a factor. The play-off was staged at the neutral ground of La Romareda in Zaragoza, and Real won 2-1 with goals from Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas. Real went on to beat Reims 2-0 in the final.

Real Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid 2, LaLiga, January 2003

Luis Figo, right, was one of Real Madrid’s notable ‘Galacticos’ (Ben Curtis/PA)

The points were shared from a bad-tempered clash thanks to a controversial late equaliser from Demetrio Albertini. Real lived to regret a missed penalty from Luis Figo, who failed from the spot when attempting to complete a hat-trick, and Los Blancos were infuriated by a free-kick going against them in the lead-up to the Atletico leveller. Real defender Ivan Helguera and Atletico’s Jose Garcia Calvo were both sent off in the draw, which allowed Real Sociedad to take a three-point lead at the top of the table. Real Madrid, however, went on to take the title.

Real Madrid 4 Atletico Madrid 1 (after extra time), Champions League final, May 2014

Gareth Bale, right, was first crowned a Champions League winner in Lisbon (Nick Potts/PA)

Lisbon hosted a rare occasion of two teams from the same city meeting in Europe’s elite club competition final. Sergio Ramos’ dramatic stoppage-time header brought Real back into a game they had trailed in since the 36th minute, taking the match into an extra 30 minutes. Despite keeping Real at bay in the first 15 minutes of extra-time, a tired Atletico were blown away in the closing stages, conceding strikes from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Real Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid 2, Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg, January 2015

Fernando Torres remains an Atletico fan favourite after scoring well over 100 goals for the club (Nick Potts/PA)

Atletico took a 2-0 win from their then Vicente Calderon home to the Bernabeu, but rather than sit on the first-leg lead they went for more goals. Fernando Torres scored inside a minute, and incredibly he repeated the trick at the start of the second half. Ramos had pulled Real level before half-time, and Ronaldo soon responded to the second goal from Torres with a header, but Atletico triumphed 4-2 on aggregate. Their cup euphoria was short-lived though, as Atletico lost by the same margin to Barcelona in the next round.

Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalties), Champions League final, May 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, was a regular thorn in the side of Atletico before leaving Real last summer (Nick Potts/PA)

They met again in the Champions League final in 2016, with San Siro the venue this time. Ramos scored a 15th-minute opener despite a suspicion of offside, but Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco stepped off the bench to level up for Atletico late in the second half. The extra-time period proved unusually quiet before the match was settled by penalties. Juanfran hit a post with Atletico’s fourth, giving Ronaldo the chance for glory as his spot-kick sealed Real’s 11th Champions League title.

- Press Association