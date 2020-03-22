News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
28-year-old footballer warns of taking Covid-19 lightly after positive test

Cobh Ramblers Anthony McAlavey lays of a pass from Drogheda United's Lee Duffy during the SSE Airtricity first divison game at St Colmans Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:25 PM

Former Longford Town and Drogheda United player Lee Duffy has urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.

The centre-forward revealed in a social media post that he spent eight days in hospital with the illness.

Duffy most recently played in the Irish League with Newry City and Warrenpoint.

The 28-year-old said that he felt scared when hooked up to a ventilator but that he is starting to feel a lot better now as he recovers.

