28-year-old footballer warns of taking Covid-19 lightly after positive test

Former Longford Town and Drogheda United player Lee Duffy has urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.
The centre-forward revealed in a social media post that he spent eight days in hospital with the illness.
Duffy most recently played in the Irish League with Newry City and Warrenpoint.
The 28-year-old said that he felt scared when hooked up to a ventilator but that he is starting to feel a lot better now as he recovers.
As some of you may or may not know, I tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. I spent 8 days in hospital hooked up to oxygen as I could no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen. Luckily I got through it and I’m starting to feel a lot better now— Lee Duffy (@LeeDuffy7) March 21, 2020