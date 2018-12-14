NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

20-year-old Irish defender named in Liverpool squad for Man United visit

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 03:29 PM
By Steve Neville

Irish defender Conor Masterson has been named in Liverpool's squad to face Man United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is facing somewhat of a defensive crisis ahead of the clash at Anfield with three key defenders missing.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) this week joined Joe Gomez (fractured leg) on the injury list, leaving the Reds boss with just two fit centre-halves in Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

Conor Masterson. Picture: Getty

20-year-old centre-back Masterson was an unused sub in last April's Merseyside derby and since the end of last season has trained regularly with the senior team.

The Dubliner has been a regular for the under-23 team which currently sits top of the Premier League 2 table.

Klopp admitted that his defender headache is unlikely to force him into the January transfer window.

"A crisis is if you feel it is a crisis. With Trent, it's not as serious as with the other two boys, but of course it's not top class news, that's clear," he said.

"Our situation is like this: if you would have asked me two weeks before if we were doing anything in the transfer window I would have said probably not.

READ MORE: Young Irish striker named Premier League 2 Player of the Month

"Now we have two centre-halves left. Will we do something? Not really likely because they are not out for (long)."

The good news for Liverpool is right-back Nathaniel Clyne has returned to the fitness.

Provisional squad: Alisson, Milner, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Mignolet, Moreno, Masterson, Phillips, Henderson, Keita, Sturridge, Origi, Camacho.

- additional reporting by PA


KEYWORDS

LiverpoolSportSoccerConor Masterson

Related Articles

Everton boss Marco Silva not affected by Andre Gomes speculation

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne close to Manchester City returns

Mourinho says Man Utd are ‘far’ from being a team in his image

Football rumours from the media

More in this Section

Daniel Levy is working so hard on Spurs project, says boss Mauricio Pochettino

Gundogan hopes there is no let up in fight against racism

Anthony Joshua lays down the gauntlet to Deontay Wilder

Celtic lose but scrape through to Europa League knockout stage


Lifestyle

Vintage View: The world’s most iconic and influential mouse

Wish List: Classy place-setting to cute snowmen to get through the shortest days

First he conquered Broadway, now The Boss takes on Netflix

There are a few things Daniel O'Donnell doesn't like and cars with CD players is one of them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »