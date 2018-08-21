Home»Sport

16-year-old Rovers keeper signs €400k deal with Man City

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 02:53 PM

Shamrock Rovers have agreed a deal to sell teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 16-year-old, who has put in a number of eye catching performances for Rovers' first-team this season, will make the move to City next summer after the clubs agreed an initial €400,000 fee.

Pic: Sportsfile

Bazunu will stay in Ireland to complete his Leaving Cert next June and then sign a four-year contract at the Etihad.

He has been a huge asset for the Hoops showing his skills in the two Europa League games with AIK.

The teen was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

"I am grateful to everyone who has helped me and to everyone who continues to help me at the club - my team-mates, all the staff, the fans and my family and friends," said Bazunu on receiving the award.

"Rovers is everything to me and I just want to keep working hard, do my Leaving Certificate next year and be the best footballer that I can be."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

SoccerAirtricityShamrock RoversManchester City

Related Articles

Jason Denayer swaps Manchester City for Lyon

Guardiola warns Huddersfield will provide tough test

Pep Guardiola not keen on Spurs fixture switch

Patrick Roberts joins Girona on loan from Manchester City

More in this Section

Spike O'Sullivan to face former world champion next month

Northern Ireland midfielder calls time on 14-year international career

Kildare GAA announce upgrade for St Conleth's Park

David Beckham to be honoured by UEFA


Today's Stories

It wasn't just the sun which shone brightly this summer........

Hurling can’t be Gaelic football's barometer

No country for old men in modern intercounty hurling

A finale in keeping with a season to remember. With Limerick the last men standing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »