13 classic Champions League finals to be shown on Irish television this weekend

One of the benefits of the lockdown is the amount of classic sport that has been shown on television over the last few months.

Between RTÉ, TG4 and eir Sport digging into the GAA archives, and classic Six Nations games being shown as well as Sky Sports reliving classic moments, there has been plenty of time to catch up with what may have been missed over the years.

While we continue to wait for the real thing to come back, there are more gems coming your way as Virgin Media are showing 13 Champions League / European Cup finals over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend.

While most of the games shown involve English teams, there are also the classic ties between Real Madrid and Juventus (2017) and Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2014) also airing over the long weekend.

As well as showing some classic matches, on Saturday night the coverage begins with the Off The Ball Classic Game Club as Joe Molloy and the team pick apart Liverpool’s epic comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005. That show is at 6pm before extended highlights of the 'Miracle of Istanbul' at 7pm.

As well as famous nights for Liverpool, the weekend will also see some of the top stars from Man United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus all on the biggest stage in European football.

The action kicks off at 7pm on Friday.

Weekend schedule

Friday, May 29

Liverpool v Monchengladbach, 1977 - 7pm

Liverpool v Roma, 1984 - 8pm

Manchester United v Chelsea, 2008 - 9pm

Real Madrid v Juventus, 2017 - 10pm

Saturday, May 30

Off The Ball Classic Game Club (Liverpool v Milan, 2005) - 6pm

Liverpool v Milan, 2005 - 7pm

Barcelona v Manchester United, 2011 - 8pm

Manchester Utd v Bayern Munich, 1999 - 9pm

Liverpool v Tottenham, 2019 - 10pm

Sunday, May 31

Barcelona v Juventus, 2015 - 6pm

Barcelona v Man Utd, 2009 - 7pm

Man Utd v Benfica, 1968 - 8pm

Real Madrid v Liverpool, 2018 - 9pm

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, 2014 - 10pm