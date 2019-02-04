NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

10-man Leganes beat relegation rivals Rayo Vallecano

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 10:32 PM

Leganes moved three points clear of the LaLiga relegation zone after edging to a 2-1 victory at fellow strugglers Rayo Vallecano despite finishing the fixture with 10 men.

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite opened the scoring after 36 minutes when he headed home from Jonathan Silva’s corner but Leganes’ hopes of holding on took a knock when Allan Nyom was dismissed.

The full-back, on loan from West Brom, saw red following a reckless challenge on Adrian Embarba just before the hour.

It seemed the man advantage played into Vallecano’s hands as Alvaro Garcia netted on the rebound in the 83rd minute after fellow substitute Jose Pozo’s initial shot had been saved.

But the hosts were level for barely two minutes before they conceded again, Youssef En-Nesyri heading beyond Stole Dimitrievski from Oscar Rodriguez’s corner.

It proved the decisive act of a feisty contest, in which 10 players were booked.

Defeat for 18th-placed Vallecano ended their impressive unbeaten run, having won four of their previous five fixtures, and they are now one point adrift of safety.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

LeganesRayo VallecanoSpanish La LigaRayo Vallecano vs LeganesCampo de Futbol de Vallecas

More in this Section

Liverpool's Joe Gomez to have surgery to boost recovery

Cork selector: ‘They outmuscled us but the surface didn't help’

Tweet suggests CJ Stander’s Six Nations campaign could be over

The ankle feels great at the moment – Kane upbeat over injury progress


Lifestyle

14 possible signs of childhood cancer everybody needs to be aware of

5 ways gardeners can help with the war on plastic

As Tom Brady wins sixth Super Bowl at 41 – 5 other elite athletes who prove age is not a boundary

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »