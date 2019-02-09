So, do Scotland have a chance?

It didn’t take Gregor Townsend long after last Saturday’s win over Italy to set the tone for today’s game. About half an hour, in fact, before Scotland’s head coach declared his team would need “one of our best-ever performances” to beat Ireland. And that they would have to improve probably every aspect of their game to do so.

Townsend was speaking before England’s win in Dublin, but you can bet his words would have been identical if spoken afterwards. For some time now he has seen the Irish as an ideal model for his team to emulate, and after last year’s defeat at the Aviva he insisted they were three or four years ahead of Scotland in terms of their achievement.

He quickly qualified that claim by saying that it did not mean the Scots would need that long to catch up.

Even so, it left listeners in no doubt that Townsend thought his squad had some catching up to do.

Hence the reminder over the past week about the size of the task awaiting his team, and the need for a display that would be right up there with last year’s wins over England and France, not to mention the record victory over the Wallabies at the end of 2017. Hence the decision to go for the maximum possible experience in the starting line-up, and to relegate Blair Kinghorn, last week’s hat-trick hero, to the bench.

Sean Maitland replaces hat-trick hero Blair Kinghorn.

It takes a brave coach to drop a player who has just scored three tries, but Townsend has always been one for the adventurous selection, even if in this case he admitted the Kinghorn issue forced the team-selection meeting into a second day.

Long before the team was announced, however, he had dropped hints about bringing Sean Maitland back for this one in place of the Edinburgh back. The 30-year-old Saracens player seemed to be a marginal member of the squad for long enough, but over the past couple of seasons he has grown in self-confidence and has come to be seen as an increasingly dependable team member. Kinghorn is the fastest member of the squad and can cut infield and run lines that Maitland might not see, but the decision to keep that speed in reserve makes a lot of sense.

Scotland may have excelled for much of the match against the Italians, scoring five tries and restricting their opponents to just three points before the late lapse that let in three tries and, given the home team got the bonus point and were a man down with Simon Berghan in the bin when they conceded those scores, it would be easy to write off that loss of concentration as irrelevant.

Easy, but erroneous. In reality, it suggests that Townsend’s team still have a brittleness about them which can be exploited by more seasoned sides.

Still just 22, Kinghorn has come on immensely since late 2017, when even Richard Cockerill, his coach at Edinburgh, insisted he was far too error-prone to be able to withstand the rigours of Test rugby, but despite growing up so quickly, he remains one of those Scotland players who is still prone to swift variations in form. Kinghorn may yet have a say in the outcome of the match, but it is more likely that no single player will have as big a part to play as Storm Erik, which will bring winds of up to 55mph swirling into Murrayfield. Such conditions at pitch level could narrow the game down, restricting some of the wide moves that Scotland need to stretch the Irish.

Still, if that is one reason to see the visitors as favourites this afternoon, the relative size of the teams’ injury lists might seem to tip the balance towards Scotland. Maitland and Jonny Gray are in the starting line-up after missing out last week, while Fraser Brown and Pete Horne are back on the bench.

But any notion that the home squad is close to full strength could hardly be more wrong. Both WP Nel and Sam Skinner would have been involved again today but for injury, and the Edinburgh tighthead in particular is likely to prove a significant loss for a team whose hopes of something close to parity in the scrum tend to depend on him.

There are also the longer-term casualties, including all three members of what is arguably Scotland’s first-choice back row: Magnus Bradbury, John Barclay and Hamish Watson. Advantage Ireland, then, when it comes to the breakdown battle - doubly so if the home scrum is on the back foot more often than not.

So do Scotland have a chance? Of course they do, and not only if Ireland play beneath themselves for a second week running.

But to have a fighting chance Townsend’s team will, as the coach himself has suggested, need to excel themselves in most if not all aspects of the contest.