Sligo Rovers dent Cork City's title hopes

By David Ludzik

Cork City 1 - 2 Sligo Rovers

Cork City’s chances of retaining their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title are left hanging by a thread after the evergreen Raffale Cretaro’s late winner saw Sligo Rovers end John Caulfield’s side’s unbeaten home record last night.

Shamrock Rovers did City a massive favour as they unexpectedly defeated Dundalk but after being granted a title reprieve, the champions again could not muster up a performance worthy of hanging onto their title. And coupled with Michael Duffy’s late winner in Limerick, Dundalk moved six points clear of City as the title race comes down the final straight.

It started so bright for City as they took the lead early on but after being pulled back in the second half and pushing on for a much needed winner, Sligo caught Caulfield’s side with a breakaway winner six minutes from time. Caolan McAleer released Cretaro just inside the City half and the veteran made no mistake as he strode forward before expertly finishing past McNulty to give Sligo the victory which all but assures their premier division status for next season.

Caulfield tried to shake things up a bit after a couple of flat performances of late as he made four changes to the side that drew with St Pat’s in their last league game.

Having started against Maynooth University Town in the FAI Cup last week and scoring, Aaron Barry retained his spot in the side as he partnered Damien Delaney in the centre of defence and with Steven Beattie ruled out, Johnny Dunleavy also came in at right back.

Gerard Lyttle’s side had moved eight points clear of the relegation play-off spot so the pressure was off the Bit O’Red going into this one and Lyttle certainly didn’t send his side out to defend.

With the rain falling in Cork all day, the slick surface suited the home side early on as they zipped the ball around and they were given the perfect start in the eighth minute when Kyle Callan-McFadden brought down Karl Sheppard as he cut in from the left.

Barry McNamee whipped in the resulting free-kick and Sheppard neatly glanced his header home from 12 yards, giving Mitchell Beeney no chance.

Rovers put it up to Dundalk last time out at the Showgrounds before Patrick Hoban’s late goal made sure of the points for Stephen Kenny’s men, and Lyttle’s side didn’t leave the early goal affect them as they began to get a neat passing game together.

With the visitors beginning to look threatening, McNamee was unlucky to see his side-footed effort blocked by Regan Donelon inside the box as a City counter-attack almost resulted in number two midway through the half.

Sligo have the best away record in the division outside of the top two this season so City were never going to get it easy and they struggled to gain a foothold in midfield in the first half with Lee Lynch and Jack Keaney seeing a lot of the ball for the visitors.

Lyttle introduced Raffaele Cretaro for Callan-McFadden at the break with captain Rhys McCabe moving into a more central midfield role.

Graham Cummins was again working tirelessly up front but he hasn’t been getting the service of late and the striker was looking isolated as the champions failed to test the underworked Beeney.

The one-goal lead is never comfortable and Sheppard came to his side’s rescue in the 62nd minute when he was on hand to head Patrick McLean’s looping header off the line from Rhys McCabe’s corner kick.

With Sligo looking the more likely to score, Caulfield summoned former Sligo favourite Kieran Sadlier from the bench and the skilful number 11 almost made it 2-0 when his low free-kick cannoned back of the foot of a post.

A few seconds later, Sadlier showed a touch of class as he danced around two defenders before rifling a right-footed pile-driver inches wide of Beeney’s left hand post.

With the home crowd growing restless and Sligo dominating, the equaliser deservedly arrived in the 70th minute and Mark McNulty will not be too happy when he looks back it at. McCabe tried his luck from distance with a long range free-kick, which skidded off the wet surface but McNulty could only parry the ball into David Cawley’s path and the Sligo midfielder made no mistake despite McNulty getting a hand to the follow up.

Cretaro took full advantage of some more slack defending as his goal put Dundalk back in pole position to reclaim the league title.

Sadlier had a great chance to equalise late on but Beeney got down well to save.

CORK CITY:[.b] McNulty, Dunleavy (Keohane 83), Barry, Delaney, Griffin, McNamee (Sadlier 61), McCormack (O’Hanlon 76), Morrissey, Buckley, Sheppard, Cummins.SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney, Callan-McFadden (Cretaro 45), Mahon, McClean, Donelon, Wixted (Twardek 59), Keaney, Cawley, Lynch, McCabe, Drennan (McAleer 81).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin)