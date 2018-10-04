Home»Sport

Six-week ban for Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 04:25 AM

Connacht will be without prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy for six weeks after he was last night banned for stamping on Leinster’s Josh van der Flier in last Saturday’s PRO14 clash at the Sportsgrounds.

The 24-year-old New Zealander was sent off a minute after coming on as a replacement for tighthead Finlay Bealham.

Robertson-McCoy apologised afterwards for his stamp on the neck of the Irish international.

A PRO14 disciplinary panel took his remorse into account when making their decision last night.

A statement said: “The Disciplinary Panel, comprising Kathrine Mackie (chair), Beth Dickens and Robert Milligan QC, (all Scotland), considered all the circumstances.

“The player admitted committing an act of foul play by stamping on the neck and conceded that the referee’s decision to issue a red card was not wrong. The panel determined that the act of foul play warranted a top end entry point of 12 weeks.”

“The Panel also considered the player’s previous clean disciplinary record, his early and full acknowledgement of his actions and the remorse he expressed and concluded that full mitigation of 50 per cent should be applied.

“As a result, the player has been banned for a period of six weeks. He is free to play from midnight Sunday, November 18.”


