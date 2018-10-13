Home»Sport

Shannon forwards pave the way to derby win

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 03:30 AM

Shannon 23 Young Munster 10

By Charlie Mulqueen

A thundering and typically spirited display by the Shannon pack, with skipper Lee Nicholas and flanker Charlie Carmody in inspirational form saw them to a decisive 23-10 victory over Young Munster in a highly enjoyable and keenly contested All-Ireland League encounter at Thomond Park last night.

Young Munster would have fancied their prospects in a Limerick derby after the convincing manner of the previous week’s win over Terenure College.

From the outset, however, Shannon showed they were very much up for the battle and performed accordingly, especially in a second half that they dominated and held Munsters scorless.

From the 7th minute when Shannon wing Nathan Randles gathered a high kick in style and raced over for an unconverted try, the first half continued to produce some fine rugby and no little excitement for the vocal crowd. Munsters weren’t long in retaliating when New Zealander Clayton Stewart dashed over between the Shannon posts for a try he converted himself.

The Kiwi then landed a penalty to make it 10-5 only for Shannon centre Will Leonard display some delightful footwork in going in for a try converted by Jake Flannery whose penalty on the stroke of half time saw the home side turn over 15-10 in front.

Shannon continued to enjoy an advantage up front, it came as no surprise when full-back Jamie McGarry went over for a third try that gave them a double scores advantage, 20-10. A second Flannery penalty stretched the Shannon lead leaving Munsters to try and salvage something from the encounter but Shannon remained the dominant force. Constant late pressure failed to yield a bonus point try but afterwards coach Tom Hayes couldn’t hide his smile of satisfaction at a job very well done.

SHANNON: J McGarry; N Randles, R Deegan, W Leonard, E Moloney; J Flannery, A Hehir; C Glynn, T Chan, T Cusack, R Coffey, J Kriel, L Nicholas capt, C Carmody, L Clohessy.

Rolling replacements: E Clarke, R Karlson, L Moylan, K Kavanagh, G Finucane.

YOUNG MUNSTER: S Airey; E O’Keeffe, D Corcoran, E O’Gorman, D O’Neill; C Stewart, M Edwards; C Bartley, B Scannell, C Skehan, O Walsh, A Kennedy capt, D Dee, C Mitchell, J Foley.

Rolling replacements – M O’Meara, G Ryan, T Goggin, J Kiely, L Fitzgerald.


Related Articles

Greg Higgins swoops as Cork Con’s late show edges UCC

Robbie Henshaw as good as new

In Exeter boss Baxter, England have perfect Jones successor

Jonny May hands England injury scare as Tigers edge out Northampton

More in this Section

James Horan expects no retirements from Mayo squad

Rob Kearney wary of English resurgence in Champions Cup

Khabib Nurmagomedov threatens to quit UFC

Spain turn on the style to ease past Wales in Cardiff


Breaking Stories

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

Michelle Darmody: Sweet and warm old-fashioned puddings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »